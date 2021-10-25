CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood's gun problem — and ours

By Joel Mathis
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's start with the most obvious point: Halyna Hutchins should be alive right now. She is not. That fact is a terrible tragedy. Hundreds of people in America die every week from gun violence. Their deaths are noticed mostly in their own communities, rarely cause for national interest except in the...

Larry Washburn
7d ago

just stop it already, it's not the gun's fault it's in a racist's or a gangbanger's hand. cull the herd or enforce the existing laws.

7
