CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans 27, Chiefs 3: Moments That Mattered

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Cfhk_0cbqKHLn00

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans looked like one of the NFL’s best teams with Sunday’s 27-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.

They ran their win streak to three games and improved to 5-2, tied with three others (Cincinnati, Las Vegas and Baltimore) for the best record in the AFC. Two others (L.A. Chargers and Buffalo) are 4-2.

It is clear now that the Titans will play meaningful games all the way through the league’s first 17-game regular season as they try to repeat their 2020 division title and recapture the postseason magic that they enjoyed in 2019. That said, there is still much football to be played.

“We are seven games into a 17-game regular season,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill cautioned. “We have a lot of football in front of us. We just have to stay the course, enjoy the wins, keep building, grow as a team and be able to put a good team effort out each and every week.”

It is difficult to know what will happen from here.

But these are moments from Sunday that were meaningful, both in the victory over the Chiefs and for what is to come.

Dupree does it. With 7:05 to play in the first quarter, Kansas City’s offense faced its first third down. Needing seven yards to continue a drive that already included two first downs, the Chiefs instead went backward. Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree lined up on the right side of the defense, looped wide around the left tackle and dropped Patrick Mahomes for a seven-yard loss.

It was the first sack for Dupree with the Titans, and it was not a fluke. Mahomes did not scramble into him or trip over someone else before he was touched down. Dupree showed much of the speed and explosion franchise officials wanted to add when they signed him as a free agent. More so than at any point since that five-year, $82.5 million deal was signed, there is reason to believe it was money well-spent.

It also was the first of a season-high four sacks for Tennessee’s defense, and it forced Kansas City to punt. Had the Chiefs scored on that opening possession, the game might have turned into the shootout so many expected. Instead, it quickly turned into a one-sided affair.

• Kern gets kicking. There was 13:37 to play in the contest when Brett Kern punted toward the right sideline and sent the ball out of bounds at the Kansas City 3-yard line. The Chiefs had not had good starting field position throughout the contest. This was their worst, and at a time when there still was a sense that anything was possible for Mahomes and his myriad weapons.

It was notable for a couple reasons. First it was 1:23 into the fourth quarter, and it was the first time that Kern got on the field to do anything other than hold on placekicks, a statement to how well the offense played throughout the day. Second, it showed that Kern, who missed the previous three games with injury and illness, was on top of his game when he returned to action.

Kern punted once more, and for good measure he stopped that one at the Kansas City 3 with some spin that caused the ball to stop as soon as it hit. Coach Mike Vrabel had been somewhat critical of the three-time Pro Bowler at times during the preseason and early in the regular season. There will be times down the stretch when the Titans will have to win field position battles, and it is clear Kern is prepared to do his part.

• Take It Away. With 8:07 to play in the second quarter, Kansas City got the ball for the third time. The score was 17-0, and it was clear the Chiefs felt a sense of urgency because on their first snap, Mahomes threw a pass roughly 20 yards down the left sideline to wide receiver Josh Gordon. Linebacker David Long broke up the throw, and Rashaan Evans plucked the ball out of the air before it hit the ground for an interception.

It was Evans’ first interception in the 54th game of his career (his first fumble recovery was against Kansas City at Nissan Stadium in 2019), and it was the first of three takeaways for Tennessee’s defense. Matthias Farley followed with a fumble recovery later in the quarter, and Evans added a fumble recovery of his own in the final minute of the contest. Still on the wrong side of turnovers for the year (minus-1), Tennessee is plus-5 in its last four games.

When the Titans and Chiefs met in the AFC Championship two seasons ago, Tennessee led 17-7 late in the second quarter. Kansas City managed to score twice in the final 4:03 of the half, took the lead for good and won the game (and the Super Bowl two weeks later). Evans’ interception made sure that would not happen again.

• Get it started: The opening play of the game was a 10-yard reception by wide receiver A.J. Brown. It allowed the Titans to go immediately into a no-huddle offense that put the Chiefs defense on its heels and got Brown started on what became his best game of the season. Tennessee stayed with the no-huddle until the seventh play of the drive, which ended with a touchdown.

It has been a rough season for Brown. He has battled a hamstring injury and – more recently – food poisoning. Before this game, he had caught just half of the balls thrown his way (17 of 34). When this one was over, he had caught eight of nine for a season-high 133 yards and a touchdown, and he looked every bit like the Pro Bowler he was in 2020 with his team’s three longest gains (46, 24 and 24 yards).

More importantly, the offense had produced one field goal and five punts on its opening possession in the first six games. Three of them were three-and-outs. This showed that the Titans could punt seven points on the board right out of the gate and what can happen when they do. Since the start of 2019, they are 11-2 when they score on their first drive and 16-3 when they score first.

Comments / 0

Related
ArrowheadReport

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

After coming alive in the second half last week against the Washington Football Team, the Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their road trip of sorts as they're in Nashville on Sunday for a contest against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans, 4-2, will be looking to upset the Chiefs, 3-3, in...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Roundtable: Chiefs at Titans Preview and Predictions

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to get get back above .500 with a win over the Tennessee Titans. This 2020 AFC Championship Game rematch is shaping up to be a great game between two of the conference's better teams. For the Titans, an opportunity to remain in strong contention for the No. 1 overall seed awaits. For the Chiefs, an opportunity to remind the NFL of just how much of a threat they are looms in Nashville. The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions for the Week 7 game.
NFL
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs And Titans Set For Potential AFC Playoff Preview

It’s an NFL matchup full of contrasts. The Kansas City Chiefs reached the mountaintop in Super Bowl LIV while the Tennessee Titans are still looking for their first world championship. Ironically, the Chiefs ended the Titans’ Super Bowl hopes during the 2019 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs draw strength from...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Yardbarker

Quotable: Titans, Chiefs on Tennessee's Big Win

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans made it look easy with their 27-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The offense scored on all five of its first-half possessions (three touchdowns, two field goals) and led by at least two touchdowns for each of the final three quarters.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Game Preview: Titans at Home to Face Reigning AFC Champion Chiefs

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. The Titans and Chiefs last met in the 2019 AFC championship game, which was played at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 19, 2020. The Chiefs advanced with a 35-24 victory and went on to win Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Until the conference championship game, the Titans had a four-game winning streak in the series.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kern
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Matthias Farley
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
1045thezone.com

Titans vs. Chiefs: Week 7 Primer

From one top offense to another, the Tennessee Titans (4-2) play their second game in six days at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3). Have you gotten over that thrilling 34-31 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football? If you haven’t, that is understandable, but the Titans themselves had to quickly transition into a week of preparation for a Kansas City team that they have been involved with for some memorable endings the last few seasons.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Chargers#American Football#Titans 27#Nashville#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc
Music City Miracles

Titans demolish Chiefs for second straight statement victory

Another day, another huge game, another statement victory for the Tennessee Titans. Just six days removed from beating the Buffalo Bills, the Titans followed that up with a dominant performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. From the opening drive, the Titans were in control. Tennessee opened the scoring with a...
NFL
USA Today

6 burning questions for Titans ahead of Week 7 game vs. Chiefs

Coming off a thrilling, 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football,” the Tennessee Titans remain in Nashville to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Titans and Chiefs last met in the AFC Championship Game in January 2020, a game the Titans lost, but Tennessee had won the previous four meetings between these two teams, including the AFC wild-card matchup in January 2018.
NFL
New York Post

Chiefs-Titans battle a key early AFC showdown

When the Chiefs and Titans play each other Sunday in Nashville, it will be an opportunity for one team to begin to run away with its division and the other to stay in the race in its division. The Titans, who enter the game 4-2, already have a two-game lead...
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs 2021 Opponent Overview: Tennessee Titans

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans achieved highly emotional victories in Week Six. Kansas City may have finally figured some things out in spots that had plagued them early this season. Meanwhile, Tennessee was able to down one of the NFL’s hottest teams in the Bills last week, and now has an important head to head tiebreaker over one of the AFC’s heavy favorites.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllTitans

Quotes of Note: Bills on Loss to Titans

NASHVILLE – For most of last week, the Buffalo Bills were the talk of the NFL. Following a decisive victory in a showdown with Kansas City – a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game – that ran their win streak to four games, the Bills had the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, a defense that had held two of its first five opponents scoreless and young quarterback who with each week looked more and more like he should be included in any conversation about the game’s best at that position.
NFL
AllTitans

Search for Outside Linebacker Help Continues

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans figured they only needed John Simon for the preseason. They were wrong. Tuesday, the Titans signed the veteran outside linebacker to their practice squad. They also added defensive lineman Caraun Reid to that unit, but Simon’s return is an indication that edge rushers remain a position of need.
NFL
Nashville Post

Pre-Snap Read: Titans vs. Chiefs

Not many would have guessed that when the Tennessee Titans hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 the Chiefs would be in last place in the AFC West. But here we are, and the 3-3 Chiefs just seem to be off, as has star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While the...
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
525
Followers
582
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy