Music

Bon Iver Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Spin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing a pair of shows in Los Angeles over the weekend to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver, Bon Iver has announced 2022 U.S. tour dates. The 23-date trek, billed as the ‘Spring—Summer Tour,’ sees the band play amphitheaters across the country with support...

WLWT 5

Grammy award winning group Bon Iver coming to Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Hit indie-folk band Bon Iver has announced an upcoming summer tour, and Newport is on the list. The group, known for songs such as "Perth" and "Minnesota, WI," will be bringing its talents to the PromoWest Pavilion on June 21, 2022. Fellow folk band Bonny Light Horseman...
NEWPORT, KY
Spin

Bon Iver Show No Rust at Self-Titled Anniversary Shows in Los Angeles

It would be easy for a band to ask for a mulligan, if not forgiveness, as they shake off the rust from nearly 18 months away from performing in front of a live audience. But, Bon Iver isn’t your average band. Opening up Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater (which sits adjacent...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Rick Wakeman Reveals Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

Rick Wakeman has announced several of the rescheduled U.S. dates for his The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour, which are now set to take place in February and March of next year. The Yes legend announced earlier this month that he was pushing several dates for the trek until...
ENTERTAINMENT
klkntv.com

Bon Iver coming to Pinewood Bowl in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pinewood Bowl Theater announced Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman are coming to Lincoln in 2022. Bon Iver comes to Pinewood Bowl Theater on June 18, 2022 and tickets for the event go on sale Friday, October 29 at noon. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com....
LINCOLN, NE
Rolling Stone

Bon Iver Map Out Spring 2022 U.S. Tour, First Trek in 3 Years

Following a weekend where Bon Iver fully returned to the stage for the first time in over two years, Justin Vernon and company have mapped out a U.S. tour that will begin in spring 2022. The southern half of the amphitheater trek kicks off March 30th in Mesa, Arizona, through an April 15th gig in Miami, with the second leg beginning June 3rd at Queens, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and concluding June 25th at Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit. Bon Iver — featuring Vernon alongside current bandmates Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick — performed a pair of...
MUSIC
zumic.com

Bon Iver Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Constantly pushing the envelope, indie-pop experimentalists Bon Iver have added 2022 tour dates. Justin Vernon and his gang of musicians are scheduled to perform across America from March through June. Opening acts on select dates will be Dijon or Bonny Light Horseman. After that, Bon Iver have previously announced plans to tour Europe from October into November.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bon Iver coming to St. Louis Music Park

Bon Iver comes to St. Louis Music Park with a concert on June 17, 2022. Bonny Light Horseman is also on the bill. Sample Kulture brings its 'future soul' sound to Jazz St. Louis debut. El Monstero lines up its winter shows at the Pageant. Bon Iver coming to St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
whatsupnewp.com

Bon Iver coming to Bold Point Park in June

Waterfront Concerts today announced that it will present Bon Iver, live at Bold Point Park in East Providence on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Tickets for this show will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 29th at 10 AM EST. Visit waterfrontconcerts.com for more information. Today, Bon...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Billboard

Bon Iver to Play Amphitheater Dates in 2022

Bon Iver is returning to amphitheaters next spring. The band has announced a 23-date tour scheduled to launch on March 30 in Arizona. Throughout the spring and summer, Bon Iver will play throughout North America including dates in Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami, Houston and more. Upcoming venues include Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, two nights at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater with support from Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman. Amphitheater dates will come to a close on June 25 at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville, N.C.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Bon Iver give ‘PDLIF’ its live debut

Bon Iver released a new single called ‘PDLIF’ last year, and last night (October 22) they performed it live for the very first time – you can watch below. Justin Vernon and co. gave the track (short for ‘Please Don’t Live In Fear’) its live debut at first of two special shows at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Bon Iver Plays Back-to-Back Shows at YouTube Theater, Brad Pitt and Billie Eilish Attend

“There’s nothing strange about this at all,” said Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. while surveying the scene from center stage inside SoFi Stadium’s intimate YouTube Theater. It’s never odd to experience a sold-out Bon Iver show but the frontman was referencing the uniqueness of the night in that it was the band’s first show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, there was a lot of gratitude swirling about in the new venue, both from Vernon and from the band’s diehard fans. “We love you very much,” he said to the crowd to wild cheers and applause....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Spin

Car Seat Headrest Detail 2022 North American Tour

Car Seat Headrest is set to take off on a run of North American tour dates, which kicks off in March 2022. “You are formally invited to a venue near you to partake in The Car Seat Headrest Masquerade Tour for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss,” the band said in a statement. The tour’s first stop is on March 16, 2022 in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Palace Theater, and will end in on May 20 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom.
MUSIC
Spin

The War on Drugs Would Rather Rise Above With ‘Change’

The War On Drugs dropped “Change” off their upcoming record I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which is out this Friday, October 29. Mirroring the gritty, raspy vocal pull of Bruce Springsteen, lead singer Adam Granduciel pleads for a grasp of understanding: “I been living on the run, ’cause I can’t find / The thing that holds and binds us time / I’m out here dying in the heat / Oh, what am I to find?” Contrary to Blind Melon’s desperate call for a new direction in their own “Change,” The War On Drugs would rather rise above to avoid a steer in the course of love, chastening their own existence at the close of the track: “Maybe I was born too late for this lonely freedom fight / Maybe I was born in the wrong way / Maybe born on the wrong day.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

Avatar Debut New Track “So Sang The Hollow”, Announce Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates

With their vocalist Johannes Eckerström on the mend from having tested positive for COVID-19 while on tour in the U.S. earlier this month, Avatar have now announced the rescheduled dates for that trek. In a bid to sweeten the deal, they’ve also launched a new song titled “So Sang The Hollow“. Eckerström commented of it:
MUSIC
Spin

Kraftwerk Announce 3D North American Summer Tour

Following the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend, Kraftwerk is returning to the road after their 2020 tour was canceled due to the pandemic. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, November 5. American Express Cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. local time Tuesday, November 2 through 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 4.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Cat Power Shares Cover Of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power” From Upcoming Covers Album, Announces Winter & Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Cat Power recently shared a new cover of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power” The cover is part of a larger album made up entirely of covers of existing songs, the album will be titled Covers. This is something she has been known to do before, such as performing Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” on the Late Late show with James Corden. The Dead Man Bone’s version of Pa Pa Power was much more collaborative, with many background vocals and and secondary sounds to accompany the main lyrics. It also had more production value, and while Cat Power’s version still stays true to the more low-fi sound of Dead Man Bone’s version, the original has more instruments and a more engaged vocal performance, with more tonal changes, as well as a different emphasis put on the “pa pa power” lyric itself. Cat Power’s verison sounds much more paired down, as well as a vocal performance that sounds slightly drained out, in an intentional way, as if it is suggesting a change in the power dynamics and social conditions from the original.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Bon Iver Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album With Two Concerts

Bon Iver celebrated the 10th anniversary of the indie folk band's acclaimed self-titled album with a back-to-back concert series in California. If you can believe it, the "Skinny Love" artist's sophomore album was released a decade ago in 2011, as a follow up to the 2008 debut, For Emma, Forever Ago and 2009 EP entitled Blood Bank.
INGLEWOOD, CA
mxdwn.com

Alice Cooper Announces Winter 2022 U.S Tour Dates, Confirms Annual ‘Christmas Pudding’ Charity Event For December 4

Hard Rock artist Alice Cooper has announced his latest tour, with shows that will span from January 28 to February 8, 2021. He also announced the return of the Christmas Pudding charity concert series, scheduled this year on December 4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Proceeds from the concert will go to Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, which supports free arts and vocational programs for teens. While it is a short tour, it will mark the last US shows before Cooper embarks on the Monsters of Rock Cruise series. Cooper recently wrapped up his Fall 2021 tour with Ace Frehley, which ended on October 23.
CHARITIES

