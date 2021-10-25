Bon Iver Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

The War On Drugs dropped “Change” off their upcoming record I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which is out this Friday, October 29. Mirroring the gritty, raspy vocal pull of Bruce Springsteen, lead singer Adam Granduciel pleads for a grasp of understanding: “I been living on the run, ’cause I can’t find / The thing that holds and binds us time / I’m out here dying in the heat / Oh, what am I to find?” Contrary to Blind Melon’s desperate call for a new direction in their own “Change,” The War On Drugs would rather rise above to avoid a steer in the course of love, chastening their own existence at the close of the track: “Maybe I was born too late for this lonely freedom fight / Maybe I was born in the wrong way / Maybe born on the wrong day.”
