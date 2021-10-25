CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID-19 update for Oct. 25: 20 deaths and 1,618 new cases reported in B.C. over past three days | Olympians to be tested daily in Beijing | B.C. lifting some COVID-19 restrictions today

healthing.ca
 7 days ago

Here's your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. Here’s your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. for Oct. 25, 2021. We’ll provide summaries of what’s going on in B.C. right here...

www.healthing.ca

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,130 New Cases, No Deaths

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,130 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,874 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year there were 3,362 new confirmed cases, with an average of 4,433 new cases per day at...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Covid 19#B C#Olympics#Hospitalized#Tofino Hospital#B C Full
healthing.ca

COVID-19: Outbreaks continue to rise at long-term care homes as booster program nears end

According to the latest provincial and regional health authority information there are 28 outbreaks in long-term care, assisted-living and independent-living residences. The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes continues to rise in B.C. even as a booster shot program for residents that began to roll out earlier this month appears to be nearing completion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
thefreepress.ca

Another 584 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Friday, nine more deaths

B.C. public health teams reported another 584 cases of COVID-19 infection Friday, with a slight increase in hospitalizations. There were nine additional deaths recorded in the 24 hours up to Oct. 29, with three in the Fraser Health region and two each in Northern Health, Island Health and Vancouver Coastal. There are currently 436 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections, up two from Thursday, with 156 people in intensive care, up by one.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

Federal vaccine card allowing B.C. residents to travel is now available

VICTORIA — British Columbia residents can now access the federal government’s proof-of-vaccination record allowing for travel within Canada and internationally. The provincial government says residents can now access the federal COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination card in the same way 3.7 million people downloaded their card for non-essential activities within the province. However,...
U.S. POLITICS
healthing.ca

COVID-19: Pandemic in B.C. 'largely stable,' says independent modelling group

COVID-19 infections among children ages 10 and younger, which spiked in September, have “largely reversed," said the group. The COVID-19 pandemic is “largely stable” in B.C., with infection rates slowly declining from the fourth-wave peak in September, according to an independent modelling group. In a report released Wednesday, the B.C....
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreepress.ca

B.C. records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 560 new cases Tuesday

B.C. public health teams reported 560 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, similar to the daily cases traced in the past week, with the number of infected people in hospital up by 22 in the past 24 hours. There are 382 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct....
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

Windsor hospitals awash in grievances, appeals over vaccine mandate

It should be the Ontario government requiring that all hospital employees, writes Anne Jarvis. Fifty-two grievances or appeals at Windsor Regional Hospital. Thirty-seven — from six different unions — at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. Another one at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington. All fighting the hospitals’ COVID-19 vaccination mandates for staff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
soyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

STUDY: Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated

(The Hill) – People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study published on Friday shows. According to the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy