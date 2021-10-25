Millions of Americans set to experience wet, severe weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures start pretty chilly Monday, and won’t get much warmer. According to the WCCO Weather Team, high temperatures aren’t expected to get above the mid-40s. Expect that to be accompanied by clouds and breezy conditions. To the northeast, some sprinkles and snow showers could happen in the early afternoon. COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON? Monday night, temperatures will drop to the upper-20s, which would be the coldest night we have had so far this season. Election Day on Tuesday looks to be even colder, with high temps in the low-40s. Chilly temps and dry weather continue through the week, with a warmup possible for the weekend. Watch the latest forecast above. More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO