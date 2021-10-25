CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts beat 49ers in rainy Sunday night game

By ADAMS NEWS
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (ADAMS) – The Colts are bringing home a win thanks to the rain,...

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
How Colts CB Xavier Rhodes gutted out Sunday Night Football performance against the 49ers

It was a sight no one on the Indianapolis Colts could bear to see at a position group that could not get any thinner. Before the Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes went through his pregame warmup routine, back pedaling and simulating game-like movements. After Rhodes completed his rep, he pulled up, favoring his leg and limping off the field with an injury that seemed likely to keep him out of the game.
SNF: Colts vs 49ers Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 7. Tonight the Indianapolis Colts make the long trip west to take on the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, California. The 2-4 Indianapolis Colts have struggled this year, but they have come close to upsets against some very good teams in the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams. The Colts should get All World guard Quenton Nelson back today after he missed most of the last four games due to injury. The return of Nelson should bode well for the Colts’ chances in this game. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been quietly putting together a nice comeback season for the Colts, and running back Jonathan Taylor has been a dominant back this season. The Colts seem like a team close to putting things together. Perhaps they will begin with this game against the 49ers.
Weather plays havoc with Colts vs. 49ers game

The weather played a significant role in Sunday night's Indianapolis Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers. Heavy rain and gusty winds played havoc with passes and punt returns. In the second quarter, Colts running back Nyheim Hines dropped a wide-open pass from Carson Wentz that would have been a...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan optimistic Jimmy Garoppolo will face Colts on Sunday night

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo took the shotgun snap, rolled right and successfully pushed off his suspect right calf, launching a deep pass on target in Wednesday’s warmups. Missing from Garoppolo’s shadow was rookie understudy Trey Lance. That likely will remain the case through Sunday, when the 49ers (2-3) host...
Colts beat 49ers 30-18 in wild weather conditions

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts survived heavy rain and strong winds to beat the 49ers 30-18 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while the defense forced four turnovers. San Francisco jumped out to a 9-0 lead after an Elijah Mitchell...
