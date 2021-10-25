Colts beat 49ers in rainy Sunday night game

Sunday Night Football, Week 7. Tonight the Indianapolis Colts make the long trip west to take on the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, California. The 2-4 Indianapolis Colts have struggled this year, but they have come close to upsets against some very good teams in the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams. The Colts should get All World guard Quenton Nelson back today after he missed most of the last four games due to injury. The return of Nelson should bode well for the Colts’ chances in this game. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been quietly putting together a nice comeback season for the Colts, and running back Jonathan Taylor has been a dominant back this season. The Colts seem like a team close to putting things together. Perhaps they will begin with this game against the 49ers.

