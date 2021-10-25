Ashnikko shares fourth Halloween-themed single with ‘Halloweenie IV: Innards’

Lady Dan – the project of Tyler Dozier – released the incredible debut LP I Am The Prophet this past spring, which garnered praise from The Guardian, Stereogum, GoldFlakePaint, NPR, The Line of Best Fit, Beats Per Minute, Our Culture, Clash Magazine and much more. Dozier is back today with her off-kilter cover of Bill Withers’ “Just The Two Of Us”. Dozier has shed much of her country leanings on this outing and creates a cinematic world of obsession, insanity, and murder on the Halloween-themed cover of the iconic song. Lady Dan plays with dark synths to create the horror-movie-trailer track with her effects-laden vocals, beginning as a down-tempo rendition with a creepy carnival piano line before the song opens up with even more synths, an infectious sax line, and a dance-floor worthy backbeat. This climax comes as the music video takes its, inevitable, very dark turn. Dozier speaks to the creation of the song saying:

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO