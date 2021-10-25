CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashnikko shares fourth Halloween-themed single with ‘Halloweenie IV: Innards’

By Will Richards
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshnikko has shared the fourth track from their ongoing ‘Halloweenie’ series – listen to new song ‘Halloweenie IV: Innards’ below. Every Halloween for the past few years, the pop star has shared a new track in the series, beginning in 2018 with ‘Halloweenie’ itself. In 2019, ‘Halloweenie II: Pumpkin...

www.nme.com

wcluradio.com

Adams to compete on Halloween-themed Food Network program

GLASGOW, Ky – Glasgow native, Haylin Adams, will reappear on Food Network Monday evening. Adams will make her appearance on the Kids Halloween Baking Championship after placing 4th overall in the Kids Baking Championship earlier this year. The episode will air tonight at 7:00 pm on the Food Network: channel...
GLASGOW, KY
Cleveland Scene

Local Alt-Rocker Steven Mercyhill Releases New Halloween-Themed Single

Just in time for Halloween, local alt-rocker Steven Mercyhill has released his new single, “Purge Your Demons.” The fourth single from his upcoming album, Nonfiction, finds Mercyhill handling the production and playing all the instruments. “I've really spent a lot of time and effort over the last half year trying...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Lady Dan Shares Halloween-Themed Cover of "Just The Two Of Us"

Lady Dan – the project of Tyler Dozier – released the incredible debut LP I Am The Prophet this past spring, which garnered praise from The Guardian, Stereogum, GoldFlakePaint, NPR, The Line of Best Fit, Beats Per Minute, Our Culture, Clash Magazine and much more. Dozier is back today with her off-kilter cover of Bill Withers’ “Just The Two Of Us”. Dozier has shed much of her country leanings on this outing and creates a cinematic world of obsession, insanity, and murder on the Halloween-themed cover of the iconic song. Lady Dan plays with dark synths to create the horror-movie-trailer track with her effects-laden vocals, beginning as a down-tempo rendition with a creepy carnival piano line before the song opens up with even more synths, an infectious sax line, and a dance-floor worthy backbeat. This climax comes as the music video takes its, inevitable, very dark turn. Dozier speaks to the creation of the song saying:
MUSIC
bravewords.com

VAJRA Release Horror-Themed Music Video For New Single "Wavering"

Just in time for Halloween, Varja release a disturbing, horror-themed music video for “Wavering”, a dark ambient piece from their Irkalla EP. Written, produced, shot, and edited by vocalist Annamaria Pinna and bassist David Sussman, “the video for 'Wavering' is the third chapter of a larger film inspired by the Sumerian classic hero myth, Descent of Inanna,” explains Pinna. The pair just received three Official Selection distinctions from the Montreal Independent Film Festival 2021, the 2021 ARFF Paris and the New York Independent Cinema Awards for their video “Maya”, which was released last year.
MUSIC
Person
Ashnikko
officialcharts.com

The top Halloween-themed songs revealed

Whether your out partying in costume or staying in to scare trick or treaters, Halloween requires a spooky soundtrack. What better place to start than with the most popular - old and new?. Which songs constitute as Halloween appropriate music is, of course, up for debate. But whether it's the...
MUSIC
ladowntownnews.com

Destructo to bring Halloween-themed Sunrise Sermon to LA

House music powerhouse Gary Richards, who goes by the name Destructo, is taking Los Angeles to church with one of his historic Sunrise Sermon sets — with a darker and more supernatural performance. The acclaimed DJ, concert promoter and producer is kicking off Halloween with a special two-day event on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Watch Sezairi perform ‘It’s You’ and ‘Blue’ for NME Home Sessions

For the latest edition of NME Home Sessions, we’re joined by Singaporean singer-songwriter Sezairi for a live performance of his tracks ‘It’s You’ and ‘Blue’. ‘It’s You’ was originally released as a single in 2018 before it was featured on Sezairi’s 2020 EP ‘Undertones’. However the song was given a new lease of life earlier this year when it went viral on TikTok, and subsequently appeared on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 Chart where it peaked at the number 17th position. The song has currently racked up over 67million streams on the streaming platform alone.
WORLD
NME

Watch Biffy Clyro play new album in full on opening night of intimate UK tour

Biffy Clyro have played their new album in full on the opening night of their intimate UK tour – you can see footage from the gig below. The group kicked off the tour at Liverpool University on Friday (October 29). Further dates include London, Cambridge, Sheffield and Southampton before the tour wraps up at Bristol O2 Academy on November 4.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Wet Leg perform ‘Chaise Longue’ live on ‘Later’

Wet Leg have performed ‘Chaise Longue’ live on Later with Jools Holland – check it out below. Released in June as their debut single, ‘Chaise Longue’, went viral on its release and has since been played over 3.4 million times on Spotify. You can watch the performance on Later here:
MUSIC
NME

The Enemy announce UK reunion tour for 2022

The Enemy have shared details of a 2022 UK reunion tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album ‘We’ll Live And Die In These Towns’ – see dates below. The news follows the band reuniting for a performance at frontman Tom Clarke’s solo show at HMV Empire Coventry...
MUSIC
