"Obviously Kyrie has his own belief so I respect that. But we have to make a team decision. This is not a decision about him," Tsai told ESPN. "This is a decision about where we go as a team. And it is just not tenable for us to have a team with a player that comes in and out, no home games, only away games. What do you do in practice then?"

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO