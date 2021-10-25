CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman … Lucas Raymond: 'He's not shy at all'

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XBKF_0cbqHfRk00

The only thing missing from Lucas Raymond's performance Sunday night was a fight. With three goals and an assist, he joined the company of Gordie Howe all the same. Steve Yzerman, too. Come to think of it, the trio would have made a heck of a line.

Raymond's on a good one as it is. The 19-year-old rookie combined with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi for 10 points in the Red Wings' 6-3 win over the Blackhawks Sunday night and became just the third teenager in franchise history to score four points in a game: Gordie in 1947, Stevie Y in 1983, Raymond in 2021.

"It’s tough to take in," Raymond said. "Those are two of the greatest players to ever play in franchise history. But trying not to think about it that much. Just keep playing, keep working and trying to develop and execute as a team and personally every day."

Raymond's development has Hockeytown giddy. The 2020 fourth overall pick has seven points in his first six NHL games, a big reason why the Red Wings have seven points in the first six games of the season. He's first among rookies in goals and points; a guy by the name of Moritz Seider is first in assists. Raymond doesn't turn 20 until March.

"He’s getting a hell of an opportunity, and he’s earned some of it," said Jeff Blashill, who's played Raymond on Detroit's top line from the start of the season. "He’s in the NHL at a young age, which not lots of guys get a chance to do. And he’s playing with real good players on a real good line and getting important minutes. He’s capitalized on that. It’s great that he had the hat trick, but again, there’s opportunities that he’s getting and he’s gotta keep making sure he's doing a real good job with the minutes that he gets."

Raymond had it all working against Chicago. He scored early in the first when Bertuzzi forced a turnover in the Blackhawks' zone and found him streaking toward the net; Raymond faked a shot and then slid the puck through the legs of Marc-Andre Fleury. He scored late in the second when he drove the net and knocked home a Larkin rebound -- and paid the price by winding up on his stomach. And he scored midway through the third on a power-play one-timer.

It was the second goal, the ugly one, that Blashill may have liked the most.

"Lucas doesn’t shy away from really anything," Blashill said. "He’s taken some hard hits and things like that and he’s not shy at all. He’s got an edge to him, for sure. And he’s certainly not shy about going to the net. But I also think there’s a habitual art that not only do you go to the net, but you gotta stop at the net. And that’s ultimately what he did."

Raymond's on the smaller end of the NHL spectrum at 5'10, but he plays much bigger. He doesn't let his size deter him from getting to the danger areas of the ice. He nearly took a face full of iron when he got knocked down from behind on his second goal and ate a whole bunch of twine instead -- a trade he'll make every time to put the puck in the net.

"If you want to score goals, you have to get into those areas," he said. "You can’t just shoot and score fancy goals. You have to really get in there. That’s usually where most of the goals are scored, so trying to get in there more and more."

These are exciting times for Raymond -- and for Red Wings fans. He's skating on the team's first line and scoring like a couple franchise icons, one of whom happens to be the man who drafted him. He looks every bit like an NHL player, maybe in time an NHL star. Gordie Howe became Mr. Hockey. Steve Yzerman became The Captain. Let's see what becomes of Lucas Raymond.

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
NHL
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings VIDEO: Lucas Raymond grabs his first career goal

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. During the contest, prospect Lucas Raymond was able to capture his first career NHL goal in just his third career NHL game. After coming out of training camp and making the Detroit Red...
NHL
chatsports.com

Gordie Howe NFTs Going Up For Auction

Gordie Howe signed thousands of autographs during his lifetime, all with the same fluid stroke that made his perfectly legible signature one of the most iconic and cherished in hockey history. More than five years after his death, we'll never know what "Mr. Hockey" would think of the latest Howe...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Gordie Howe
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Jeff Blashill
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond displays dynamic ability on ‘special night’

DETROIT – Lucas Raymond has adjusted quickly to the smaller ice surface, faster pace and physical play in the NHL. He has not looked out of place as a 19-year-old on the Detroit Red Wings’ top line. Three games is a small sample size, but Raymond is fueling much hope...
NHL
Reuters

Rookie Lucas Raymond nets first goal as Wings dump Jackets

Lucas Raymond scored his first NHL goal and added an assist as the host Detroit Red Wings topped the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday. The 19-year-old left winger, the fourth pick in the 2020 draft, retreated to the locker room in the late going after taking a hard hit.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings#Hockeytown
NHL

Howe digital assets to be auctioned to benefit hockey legend's foundation

Bidding starts Friday, near 75th anniversary of his first NHL game. Gordie Howe signed thousands of autographs during his lifetime, all with the same fluid stroke that made his perfectly legible signature one of the most iconic and cherished in hockey history. More than five years after his death, we'll...
NHL
97.1 The Ticket

Mo Seider has Lidstrom's attention: "I wasn't as good" at same age

He's not a scout by trade, nor does he officially work for the Red Wings. But Nicklas Lidstrom knows a good player when he sees one, and the Red Wings will always be his team. "I'm a Detroit loyalist," he said on the TV broadcast of the Wings' win over the Blue Jackets Tuesday night. So when he gets a call from Steve Yzerman or Kris Draper about a young player over in Sweden, Lidstrom is happy to put on his scouting hat on behalf of his former teammates. Especially when he gets to scout a player like Moritz Seider.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lucas Raymond's three goals power Red Wings' victory over Blackhawks

The Red Wings were looking to rebound from an ugly loss the night before, and rookie Lucas Raymond made sure they did. Raymond had a three-goal night Sunday in only his sixth NHL game, carrying the Wings to a 6-3 victory over the woeful Chicago Blackhawks. Raymond snapped a power-play...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports Illustrated

Make Way for Red Wings Rookie Lucas Raymond

Is it finally a good time to be a Detroit Red Wings fan again?. The future is bright in Motown. Defenseman Moritz Seider has been red-hot, recording five assists in six games to kick off his NHL career. And now, Lucas Raymond leads all rookies in scoring with seven points, good for 15th overall in the NHL.
NHL
MLive.com

Lucas Raymond’s historic night lifts Red Wings past Blackhawks

In Lucas Raymond’s sixth career NHL game, he was being mentioned in the same sentence as Steve Yzerman and Gordie Howe. It was a historic night for the Detroit Red Wings rookie. Raymond recorded a hat trick and added an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at...
NHL
markerzone.com

RED WINGS JOE VELENO CATCHES A RIDE TO TORONTO WITH GM STEVE YZERMAN

If you have to get to the game quickly, there's no better way to do it then in the car with your boss. Joe Veleno of the Detroit Red Wings was a last minute call-up from the minors Saturday as his team travelled to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs. Tyler Bertuzzi was unable to play as he remains unvaccinated. Rather than catch an airplane, Veleno decided to jump in the car with Detroit GM Steve Yzerman.
NHL
nsjonline.com

DeAngelo’s ‘Gordie Howe hat trick’ leads Hurricanes to 6-3 win over Chicago

RALEIGH — Following his team’s win Thursday, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said he hoped his team didn’t “take a breath” with games against three straightness winless opponents coming up, starting with Friday’s visit from the Blackhawks. When Chicago took a one-goal lead halfway through the first period, it looked like...
NHL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy