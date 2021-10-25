CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

100 teens get lifetime support to foster global service work

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Maboko wants to change the world. Starting Monday, the 18-year-old from Burundi, who lives in a Kenyan refugee camp and has co-founded a nonprofit to help address poverty there, will get a lifetime of help with his work from a new philanthropic program to nurture talented teens around the world.

Schmidt Futures announced that Maboko is one of the inaugural 100 Rise Global Winners, part of a $1 billion program funded by philanthropists Wendy and Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google and executive chairman of its parent company, Alphabet Inc. The program aims to foster collaboration and new projects from young people to help solve the world’s thorniest problems.

Maboko plans to use Rise’s financial support to further his work in the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya and go to college, even though only 1% of high school graduates in the camp do so.

“I’m trying my best to be among the 1%,” he told The Associated Press.

Rise winners will receive lifetime access to higher education scholarships, career development and funding for projects they create for public benefit. They also receive an annual three-week residential summit with the other winners, and mentorship and internship opportunities in their fields of interest. Because the costs of college degrees vary widely around the world, the prize for each winner also will vary.

Rise will notify the winners, which include teens from 42 countries speaking 20 languages, on Monday.

“We think talent around the world is distributed evenly,” Wendy Schmidt said. “But opportunity isn’t.”

Schmidt Futures and The Rhodes Trust invited teens to explain how they would address an issue or are already addressing it. More than 50,000 teens from 170 countries applied last year.

For his application, Maboko developed a program to teach girls and young women in his refugee camp about reproductive health and the importance of remaining in school even if they get pregnant.

“I don’t want to see my younger sisters dropping out,” said Maboko, whose family has been unable to return to Burundi due to political unrest. “So I had to come up with a solution and do it for the community.”

The wide variety of global problems that Rise applicants want to tackle — from sustainable farming to female representation in Irish mythology to making shopping more accessible to those in wheelchairs — surprised the Schmidts, who expected an emphasis on scientific projects.

“When I look at this group, I can see the pandemic generation,” Wendy Schmidt said. “These kids have been growing up at a time when almost every system in the world that they knew about was failing. If that doesn’t give them an opening for creative solutions to some of these really big, hairy global problems that we face, nothing does.”

Eric Schmidt said the Rise initiative hopes to prove several theories about supporting teenagers. Unlike other programs that support individuals rather than organizations — such as the MacArthur Foundation’s “genius grant”— Rise selects its winners mainly on potential and takes numerous criteria into account, including intelligence and overcoming adversity.

“There’s a lot of intuition that you can identify exceptional, creative, powerfully important people at 16 and not 14,” he said. “Now, that’s still a question, but I believe it to be true. And I think the cohort that has been selected is illustrative of this.”

Another winner, Ella Duus, wants to reduce political polarization in America. The 16-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama, built an online tool to gauge how much biased information any Twitter account offers.

“Social media algorithms get people stuck in feedback loops,” she said. “This ultimately leads to a lot of radicalization of people, which can be a danger to the public.”

Her tool proved so popular that Duus had to take it down because the server charges to host it grew too expensive. That will likely soon change because of her inclusion in the Rise Global Winners, which also will help her pursue her interest in diplomacy and national security when she goes to college.

Jennifer Uche, 17, of Boston, another winner, said the application process strengthened her writer’s voice and she hopes to encourage her peers to raise their voices as well. For her application, she wrote and produced a fictional podcast about mutant teens who suffer discrimination and react by becoming heroes in their community.

“I wanted to really make something interesting out of the idea of advocacy,” Uche said. “And I wanted youth to see they have a voice and they can do something.”

She combined the podcast with an online forum for people to discuss the combination of art and advocacy and how various works of art could inspire them to take action in their lives.

Uche plans to use the support she gets from the Rise initiative to expand her podcast and forum, as well as pursue a college education in film and computer science.

Applications for next year’s class of Rise Global Winners will be accepted until Dec. 22 from those who will be 15 to 17 as of July 1, 2022, through the Hello World Network smartphone app.

Other Rise global winners include:

— Irfan Ayub, of Afghanistan, who started a tutoring center in his rural community.

— Adam Dhalla, of Canada, who developed a machine learning algorithm to classify the locations of proteins within cells.

— Valentina Barrón García, of Mexico, who built a hydroponic system for growing fruits and vegetables.

— Lydia Ruth Nottingham, of the United Kingdom, who convinced her school to invest in reusable masks.

— Aryan Sharma, of India, who made a diagnostic app that scans X-rays for abnormalities.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit .

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

A Discussion With Ali Ashour on Fostering a Supportive Work Environment While Being an Active Member of His Local Community

Ali Ashour was born and raised in Iraq. At the age of fifteen, he lost his father to the war. Shortly, he moved to Syria, where he remained for over a year before relocating to the U.S. In 2008, at the age of seventeen, he finished high school in Virginia before moving to Maine to complete his education. He first studied Robotics and Automation Engineering but then changed course to pursue a degree in Psychology, which allowed him time to work to support his family while furthering his education. He began working as a language interpreter in the mental health field in 2016 and became a case manager in 2017. He worked both jobs until 2019 when he founded Hand of Mercy Health Care.
HOMELESS
youthtoday.org

Supportive housing for young people formerly in foster care

“In the United States, most young people experience a gradual transition to adulthood accompanied by frequent changes in housing. Young people typically make this transition with the emotional support, financial assistance, and safety net of family members or other adults. Young adults transitioning out of foster care, however, often experience transiency and frequent changes in housing with little support from family. The transition from foster care can be abrupt for some young adults, as they are expected to shift from being dependents of the state to being independent young adults overnight. Young people aging out of foster care must secure suitable housing with little or no support from their family or the state. Accordingly, many young people aging out of foster care experience homelessness.
HOMELESS
mypaperonline.com

Livingston Teen Rallies for Foster Children via Letters and Pictures

If Kathleen Zhang reminds us of one thing, it is of the endless potential for finding inspiration in the everyday, such as a casual scroll through social media. It was on such an occasion in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic that Zhang, a junior at Livingston High School, came across a post on the plight of foster children in the United States. What she read that day filled her with a sense of duty, she says, that refused to go away.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Tacoma News Tribune

These Washington tribes get help with support services for victims of crime and violence

The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded more than $6 million in grants to Washington state and Tribal partners to support services for victims of crime and violence. Twelve Tribal communities and various sexual assault and domestic violence treatment providers were awarded upwards of $350,000 each through the Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime and the Office of Violence Against Women, according to a news release Thursday, Oct. 21.
WASHINGTON STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Colin Powell’s lifetime of service informed by his Episcopal faith

WASHINGTON — In life, Gen. Colin Luther Powell, the son of Jamaican Anglican immigrants, rose to become a four-star general, a White House aide to four presidents, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the first black American to serve as secretary of state. “We have lost a remarkable...
RELIGION
KREX

COVID-19’s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

(AP) — The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain, and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Ethical decisions: Weighing risks and benefits of approving COVID-19 vaccination in children ages 5-11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages five to 11. Pfizer’s clinical trial results indicate the vaccine is safe and effective in this age group. This is an important development. COVID-19 infections are on the rise in children across Canada. It is now up to Health Canada to consider the data and to decide whether to authorize this COVID-19 vaccine for children. Once it is authorized in Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) will have to decide whether to recommend vaccination for all children in this age group. This raises...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Schmidt
Person
Eric Schmidt
AFP

Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young daughters into marriage to survive the drought gripping western Afghanistan. Oblivious to the deal, six-year-old Faristeh and 18-month-old Shokriya sit by her side in a mud-brick and tarpaulin shelter for displaced people. "My husband said if we don't give away our daughters, we will all die because we don't have anything to eat," Fahima said of the choice now facing thousands of Afghan families. "I feel bad giving away my daughters for money."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Political Unrest#Charity#Ap#Kenyan#Alphabet Inc#The Associated Press#The Rhodes Trust
techstartups.com

12,000 US Air Force personnel, including elite pilots who refused to be vaccinated before the Tuesday deadline, could face dismissal as top officials worry it could impact military readiness in times of crisis

Last week, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others were being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to the report, dozens of top nuclear scientists with “highest security clearances in the nation” and PhDs in sciences and engineering face dismissal from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
India
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Charities
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy