MACON, Ga. — An 84-year-old Byron woman died Tuesday morning after being hurt in a car accident on Eisenhower Parkway at I-475 northbound Sunday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 2 p.m. Sunday, 84-year-old Tilda Wilson was driving on Eisenhower Parkway and making a left turn onto the I-475 northbound ramp when she was hit by another driver, a 35-year-old man, who was traveling west.

BYRON, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO