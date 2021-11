It's Halloween season, and what better time to sit back and watch some Stephen King adaptations? If you're me, any time is good for that, really. But if you're on the hunt for some films based on the work of the master of horror specifically for spooky season, I am here to help. I've scoured the internet to bring back info on where you can find the best Stephen King movies streaming right now. The parameters were simple: the movie in question had to be part of a streaming service. Which means movies that are only available to rent digitally and not stream as part of a subscription or ad-based service didn't make the cut. I also left off some titles that are streaming but aren't, in my humble opinion, worthy of including here. It's not every Stephen King movie streaming right now – it's the best Stephen King movies streaming right now. Sorry, that's how I roll.

