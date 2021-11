It’s been two long years since Giants fans got to witness a victory in their own building. There were no fans last season and Big Blue had failed to earn at W at MetLife in three tries in 2021. That changed on Sunday, when the offense and defense came together for one common cause: stopping the bleeding. The Giants’ defense, combined with Sam Darnold’s ineptitude, mixed with some Daniel Jones’ wizardry equaled a 25-3 win to get them to 2-5 on the season.

