NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Buccaneers Fan News

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
More is reportedly coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received – and then gave back – Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown ball. Brady set an NFL record on Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in league history to reach the 600 touchdown mark. He threw the record-setting touchdown pass to Mike...

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery. “Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter. Gisele then decided to...
