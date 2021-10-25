CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Expert discusses Texas abortion case ahead of Supreme Court review

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Texas' restrictive abortion law...

Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
AFP

US Supreme Court leans towards blocking Texas abortion law

A majority on the US Supreme Court appeared to be leaning Monday towards blocking a Texas bill that bans abortion after six weeks, the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right five decades ago. A previous bid by abortion providers to halt enforcement of the "Texas Heartbeat Act" had failed in the nation's highest court two months ago by a 5-4 margin. But two conservative justices appointed by former president Donald Trump -- Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- appeared inclined after two hours of oral arguments to join Chief Justice John Roberts and the three liberal justices in challenging the Texas law. Laws restricting abortion have been passed in multiple Republican-led states but struck down by the courts because they violated previous Supreme Court rulings that guaranteed the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 22 to 24 weeks.
MSNBC

Melissa Murray: Texas abortion case presents 'existential crisis' for Supreme Court

NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian reports from outside the Supreme Court just moments before justices hear arguments about the controversial Texas abortion law. NYU Law Professor, Melissa Murray, former U.S. Attorney, Joyce Vance, and Co-executive Director of Fund Texas Choice, Anna Rupani, join Lindsey Reiser to discuss the high stakes for women across the state and country.Nov. 1, 2021.
KTRE

Supreme Court scrutinizes controversial Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Will the U.S. Supreme Court act, and when will they do it? Those are the big questions for supporters and opponents of a Texas state law which gives private citizens the right to sue people involved in abortions taking place after six weeks. Whether Texas’ S.B....
My Clallam County

Justices take up Texas abortion law in fast-tracked hearing

(NEW YORK) — Exactly two months after allowing Texas to impose a near-total ban on abortions, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday was taking a closer look at the groundbreaking state law deliberately designed by its sponsors to evade constitutional review in federal court. SB8, which outlaws most abortions after...
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS Hearing On Texas Abortion Law Could Be Tipping Point

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the Texas abortion law that is considered the most restrictive in the nation. The hearing will be closely watched here in Minnesota and across the country. With President Donald Trump’s three appointees to the Supreme Court, conservatives have a solid majority. Abortion rights opponents believe this is their best chance in decades to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The Supreme Court hearing will focus on the Texas abortion law which virtually bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and awards $10,000 to any citizen who sues someone who made...
Denton Record-Chronicle

In Texas abortion law case, a spotlight on Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — Exactly two months after the Supreme Court let Texas effectively outlaw most abortions in the state, it will hear a pair of arguments Monday that could allow it to reverse course. Much of the attention will be on Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The court’s call for what amounts to...
