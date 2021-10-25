NFL Winners and Losers: Are the Chiefs even a playoff team this season?

In the eighth Monday Night Football game of 2021, Daniel Jones and the New York Giants head to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After starting the season 1-5, the Giants pulled out a win last week against the Carolina Panthers and are looking to continue that momentum in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have arguably been the most disappointing team in the league this year. After winning the past two AFC Championships, the Chiefs have shockingly won just three of their first seven games this year.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO