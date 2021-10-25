CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Winners and Losers: Are the Chiefs even a playoff team this season?

By Yahoo Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs were having an awful day well before Patrick Mahomes was being helped off after a vicious fourth-down hit. It wasn't a shootout loss,...

4 winners and 8 losers from the Chiefs’ Tennessee catastrophe

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday was the worst we’ve seen in the Mahomes era. The team didn’t cross the 50-yard line, turned it over twice, had just 67 total yards and went into the locker room down 27-0. The second half didn’t matter...
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL Week 7 winners and losers: Carolina offense, Cincinnati Bengals on opposite sides

For the second week in a row, there weren’t many close games in the 1 p.m. ET window of games. But it was the New York Giants on the winning side of a blowout victory. The Patriots blew out the Jets, the Titans the Chiefs, the Packers the Football Team, and the Bengals took the Ravens to task as well. The Buccaneers reinvented the term blowout in the 4 p.m. window; they were up 35-3 at half-time.
NFL
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs: What to do about Tyrann Mathieu’s future?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their worst loss of the Patrick Mahomes era. And that sounds like an understatement. The supposed second-half redemption we saw against the Football Team apparently got left in Kansas City this past week when the Chiefs traveled to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans. Or maybe it got left on the plane.
NFL
KOLR10 News

Chiefs’ Mathieu apologizes for calling KC fanbase ‘toxic’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu apologized Saturday for a tweet calling his team’s supporters “one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports” amid a disappointing 3-4 start for the two-time defending AFC champions. The All-Pro safety, who is in the final year of his contract with […]
NFL
kingstonthisweek.com

NFL SUNDAY PREVIEW: Top defender calls Chiefs fan base ‘toxic’ ... Kryk's straight-up picks for Week 8

Are things really beginning to split at the seams in Kansas City? In some ways it sure seems so. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The latest came Saturday morning, in a report at ProFootballTalk.com. Two prominent members of the Chiefs’ atrocious defence went on Instagram to slam the NFL team’s fans for being spoiled by success.
NFL
Week 8 Monday Night Football Live: Giants vs. Chiefs

In the eighth Monday Night Football game of 2021, Daniel Jones and the New York Giants head to Arrowhead Stadium to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. After starting the season 1-5, the Giants pulled out a win last week against the Carolina Panthers and are looking to continue that momentum in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have arguably been the most disappointing team in the league this year. After winning the past two AFC Championships, the Chiefs have shockingly won just three of their first seven games this year.
NFL
Chiefs-Giants DFS Picks: Patrick Mahomes set for monster bounce-back game

Yahoo is expanding its daily fantasy football options in 2021 with a single-game offering. Yahoo has a roster construction of one "Superstar" that scores at a 1.5 multiplier, while the remaining four FLEX roster spots accumulate points at the normal rate. This is half-point PPR scoring and the "Superstar" salary does not change from the Utility. All scoring and rules can be found here.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL

