Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. GenderBender, a gender-inclusive fashion brand, started with an worn-out chest binder—i.e., an article of clothing that gently compresses breast tissue to reduce its appearance under clothes. In 2017, founder Xandre Shephard’s partner would wear his binder constantly, and it became so worn out that the fabric started falling apart. “At some point, I looked at the construction of it and I was like, ‘Why did they do this?’ So, I made him a binder that had more stretch where he needed it,” Shephard said. “And right away, once I got the fit right, he was like, this is the most comfortable binder I’ve ever worn.”

