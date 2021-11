Click here to read the full article. Tribu aims to create the fashion community that the long exclusionary industry never offered. The digital networking platform, a brainchild of the leaders behind the Latin American Fashion Summit — and whose name translates to tribe, clan or community in Spanish — connects key fashion players from Latin America to one another, and also offers those who aren’t Latin an opportunity to diversify their connections and collaborations.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityBreakout Artist Lunay Showcases How Latinx Music Has Lent New Vision to FashionFront Row at...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO