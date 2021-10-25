Hampton police ask for public’s help to locate missing teenager

Claire MacLarty, 17, was last seen Saturday night.

Claire MacLarty, 17, was last seen at around 8 p.m. Saturday near Towle Farm Road in Hampton, New Hampshire. Hampton Police Department

The Hampton Police Department in New Hampshire is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teenager. Claire MacLarty, 17, was last seen at around 8 p.m. Saturday near Towle Farm Road.

Police describe her as approximately 5 feet, 8 inches and 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. According to police, MacLarty was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and black ripped jeans when she was last seen.

Those with any information on are urged to contact police at 603-929-4444.