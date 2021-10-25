Hampton police ask for public’s help to locate missing teenager
Claire MacLarty, 17, was last seen Saturday night.
The Hampton Police Department in New Hampshire is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teenager. Claire MacLarty, 17, was last seen at around 8 p.m. Saturday near Towle Farm Road.
Police describe her as approximately 5 feet, 8 inches and 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. According to police, MacLarty was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and black ripped jeans when she was last seen.
Those with any information on are urged to contact police at 603-929-4444.
