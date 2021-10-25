CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles Middle School closed after threatening, racist emails received

By Nicole Sanders, Digital Content Producer
 7 days ago

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hardin Middle School in St. Charles School District will be closed Monday.

According to an email sent to parents, the district will closed school out of an abundance of caution. Principal Dr. Diggs sent out a note stating a serious incident happened over the weekend including two emails filled with racist hate speech and a physical threat to staff members and a specific group of students. Those students' families have been contacted by administrators

"Hardin Middle School is a place for young people to feel connected, engaged, challenged, cared for, and supported. Acts of hate, whether they be rooted in racism, religious bigotry, xenophobia, homophobia, or any other form of prejudice, cause our students to feel the opposite of each of those emotions," Dr. Diggs said. "Creating and sustaining a positive school environment is crucial for providing a safe learning environment for all to thrive."

District officials and local authorites are handing the investigation and vowing to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

#Hate Speech#St Charles Middle School#St#Hardin Middle School
