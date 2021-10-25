CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Austin startup swoops into Phoenix with $400M to help make cash offers on homes

By Angela Gonzales
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you don't have a rich uncle to buy your next...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

Austin startup wins Fintech Frontier's latest pitch contest

An Austin-based startup claimed the top prize in Fintech Frontier's latest pitch competition in Cincinnati. Last week, Sigo Seguros beat out five other finance-related startups to take home a $35,000 cash prize in the pitch competition that was part of StartupCincy Week. The Austin-based startup is an auto insurance provider focused on serving the Spanish-speaking community.
CINCINNATI, OH
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these Phoenix homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: WONDERFUL NORTH CENTRAL HOUSE LOCATED ON A QUIET & DESIRED STREET, NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW TILE IN BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. HUGE FAMILY
PHOENIX, AZ
Dallas Business Journal

Grapevine startup lands $11.7M to help automate the home services industry

With fresh funding, Billy Stevens is looking to use tech to transform an industry he knows well. Sera Systems, a business software solution firm focused on the home services industry, reported raising more than $11.7 million, in what Stevens calls a combined seed and Series A round, led by local infrastructure giant Southland Holdings. He said it only took about two months to do so.
GRAPEVINE, TX
therealdeal.com

Startup Cover hauls in $60M to build homes in backyards

Cover, a Los Angeles-based startup that builds custom backyard homes for renters and financially challenged relatives, raised $60 million to scale up. Gigafund led the Series B round with participation from Valor Equity Partners and Founders Fund — early investors in Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla — and homebuilder Lennar, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
tribeza.com

Elite Austin Offers Stylish and Effortless Home Furnishing Solutions

Amid the bustle of the real estate market, discerning clients get turnkey services for their dream home. With the real estate industry booming nationwide, no market is hotter than Austin. Already a lifestyle mecca for people who love live music, greenbelt hikes and patio hangouts, Austin has expanded even faster with the arrival of companies like Tesla, Google and Amazon. For busy executives making a transition to Texas, furnishing a new home from hundreds of miles away can be daunting, but Elite Austin’s InstaHome service makes the process effortless.
AUSTIN, TX
azbigmedia.com

Zazu Apartment Homes in Phoenix sell for $43.75M

Zazu Apartment Homes at 1502 E. Osborn Rd. in Central Phoenix has been sold to a Los Angeles-based investor for $43,750,000. Toronto-based Emma Capital sold the property to Tides Equities of Los Angeles. Chris Roach of Colliers in Arizona represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer, which is a privae capital provider with institutional background, was self-represented.
PHOENIX, AZ
bizjournals

Santa Fe ‘death tech’ startup partners with Ohio funeral home to offer alternative to ashes

An Ohio funeral home is partnering with Parting Stone, a Santa Fe “death tech” startup offering an alternative to conventional cremation. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home in Cincinnati is partnering with Parting Stone, reported Cincy Inno, New Mexico Inno's partner publication. Parting Stone sells “stones” that can be held and shared in contrast with remains returned in the form of ashes.
OHIO STATE
CultureMap Austin

Female-founded startup expands to Austin with lactation suites for working moms

Houston-based Work & Mother Services LLC is embarking on a nationwide expansion of its network of lactation suites. Work & Mother already operates two locations in downtown Houston and is preparing to open locations at Four Oaks Place in Houston and Eastlake at Tillery in Austin. Beyond that growth, the company aims to expand to metro areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Swoops
Business Insider

How to make a successful offer on a home

Applying for mortgage preapproval before you shop for homes can make your offer more competitive. A good Realtor will communicate with sellers and take your finances into consideration. You can offer more than the asking price and waive contingencies, but make sure you're OK with it. Once you're ready to...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

5 hires to know in Austin startup ecosystem

Here are five recent and notable hires to hit the Austin technology and startup ecosystem. Customer experience service provider Everise, which has its U.S. HQ in Austin, said Oct. 21 it has added Nicole Palina-Pace as chief marketing officer. She was previously global head of brand marketing and communications at Outbrain. And, before that, she was VP of marketing for Rakuten Advertising.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

Journal Profile: Marc Nathan, a super connector in Austin's startup scene

Marc Nathan is one of the most connected networkers in Austin's tech scene. You'll find him in any number of choice coffee shops around town, but you won't find him sipping any caffeine. Get to know him in our weekly Journal Profile, which aims to go well beyond a LinkedIn profile or company bio.
AUSTIN, TX
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

The Phoenix Store in Portland offers variety of items

PORTLAND — A new consignment store in Portland is offering a variety of crafts and custom-made items to the community. The Phoenix Store opened Oct. 4 at 1323 E. Bridge St. in Portland — the former location of The Blue Mason Jar. With 24 vendors, the Phoenix Store offers a...
PORTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
finovate.com

UpEquity Lands $50 Million to Help Home Buyers Make All-Cash Offers

Mortgagetech player UpEquity landed $50 million this week to help democratize home buying. The investment brings the Texas-based company’s total funding to $76.7 million in combined debt and equity. The Series B round, which consisted of $20 million in equity and $30 million in debt, was led by 3 Ventures...
REAL ESTATE
AZFamily

'Paradigm' luxury homes coming to north Phoenix

An Arizona-based home builder is looking to embrace the surge in homebuying with a new luxury brand and a new community in north Phoenix. Read more about G3 by Camelot Homes community, "Paradigm" here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Austin home sales calm

Some good news for prospective homebuyers: September home sales slid nearly 5% compared to the same month last year, per new data from the Austin Board of Realtors. Why it matters: Have you tried buying a home lately? Bidding wars this past year have meant homes go for hundreds of thousands of dollars over listing prices as frenzied hopeful owners try to secure their piece of the American Dream.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin startup has big dreams for eco-friendly glassware

An Austin husband-and-wife team is aiming to promote conservation and sustainability one drinking glass at a time. In June, Sarah Scott Mitchell and Ernesto Humpierres launched Neutrall, a line of eco-friendly glassware that is upcycled, which involves taking discarded items and creating something new from it in its current state.
AUSTIN, TX
kyma.com

Most expensive homes for sale in Phoenix

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.
PHOENIX, AZ
bizjournals

M/I Homes plans Nashville expansion

Columbus, Ohio-based homebuilder M/I Homes is not immune to supply chain pressures faced by homebuilders across the country. The delays caused the company to have longer delivery times and take in fewer new contracts for the third quarter, but CEO Bob Schottenstein is still optimistic. The company is growing its...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy