Austin startup swoops into Phoenix with $400M to help make cash offers on homes

Amid the bustle of the real estate market, discerning clients get turnkey services for their dream home. With the real estate industry booming nationwide, no market is hotter than Austin. Already a lifestyle mecca for people who love live music, greenbelt hikes and patio hangouts, Austin has expanded even faster with the arrival of companies like Tesla, Google and Amazon. For busy executives making a transition to Texas, furnishing a new home from hundreds of miles away can be daunting, but Elite Austin’s InstaHome service makes the process effortless.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO