CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend

By Morgan Freeman, BestReviews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nuEg7_0cbqF1Cn00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which Halloween costume is best to wear with your best friend?

Pairs costumes aren’t just for romantic couples. If you and your bestie are planning on spending Halloween together, try coordinating your costumes. There are plenty of cute best friend Halloween costume ideas out there. You can either purchase costumes that come in a set or match some costumes on your own. Either way, wearing cute best friend Halloween costumes will make for a memorable night. Before buying your costumes, be sure to consider sizing, which accessories come with the costume, washability, and seasonal weather.

What to know before you buy Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend

Coming up with cute ideas

If you and your best friend are having a difficult time coming up with an idea for coordinating Halloween costumes , think about the things you have in common. Do you love the same foods? Do you have the same favorite TV shows and movies? What are the hobbies the two of you do together? Try brainstorming together and write down as many different ideas as you can think of. Then you can go through the list and pick your favorite ideas.

Sizing

If you are ordering your costume online, make sure to check out the manufacturer’s sizing chart. There is usually a link to this located on the product description page. Measure your chest, hips, and bust in advance. Taking these common measurements in advance will make for convenient shopping later. You can also read the product reviews to see if the costume you are considering tends to run small or large.

Included pieces

Sometimes not all the items seen in a product picture will come with your costume order. It is important to read the product description to ensure you know which items you are getting and which you might need to purchase separately. Common items seen in costume pictures that are not always included are hats, wigs, and jewelry.

Washability

If you and your best friend are planning on wearing your costumes more than once during the Halloween season, then you want to get a costume that you can easily clean. Check the costume’s product description to see if it is machine washable. Many Halloween costumes are 100% polyester, and you can clean this fabric in the washing machine. Some costumes are delicate, so it is best to be as gentle as possible when cleaning them.

Weather

Before you buy your cute best friend Halloween costumes, think about what the weather is usually like on Halloween in your area. If you’re going trick-or-treating or on a hayride Halloween night, you’ll want to choose costumes that will be comfortable in the seasonal temperatures. The last thing you want is to have to put a jacket over your carefully planned costume.

What’re the best cute Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend?

Top Bob Ross and painting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33H9si_0cbqF1Cn00

Bob Ross Artist Couples Costume Set

A fun costume idea for any art or pop culture-loving friends, this costume set features Bob Ross and one of his paintings. The set comes with a canvas dress, wig, facial hair, paintbrush, and palette.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top farmer and cow costumes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3qxB_0cbqF1Cn00

Soojun Women’s Casual Baggy Denim Bib Overall

These overalls are a perfect base for your farmer’s costume, and you can still wear them when Halloween is over. They come in several different shades of denim and are machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqUXY_0cbqF1Cn00

Novelty Adult Cowboy Hat

This novelty cowboy hat is a great topper for a farmer’s costume. You can also buy two, one for you and one for your cow friend to wear. The hat is 22.5 inches in diameter and made of coco-tone straw.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yy06m_0cbqF1Cn00

Inflatable Cow Costume

This inflatable cow costume is sure to cause a lot of laughs at your next Halloween party. It comes with an inflatable cow costume, instructions, and an air pump. The air pump requires a portable power bank for four AA batteries.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

What’re the best funny Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend?

Top peanut butter and jelly costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDpOe_0cbqF1Cn00

Peanut Butter and Jelly Costume

A fun idea based on the classic sandwich, this set comes with two costumes. This costume features one piece of bread spread with peanut butter and one piece of bread spread with jelly.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top loofah and soap costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454ZVc_0cbqF1Cn00

Loofah and Soap Costume

These two costumes feature a bar of soap and a loofah. The set comes with a soap bar jumpsuit, loofah jumpsuit, bubble balloons, shower cap and shower-themed stickers.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top Oreo cookie costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6UXT_0cbqF1Cn00

Oreo Couples Costume

If you and your best friend are inseparable, then this Oreo cookie costume is perfect. You and your friend are each a cookie in an Oreo cookie sandwich. The set comes with two standard size tunics. This costume is spot clean only.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

What’re the best Disney character Halloween costumes to wear with your best friend?

Top Cruella and Dalmatian costumes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxXzi_0cbqF1Cn00

Cruella De Vil Costume

The Dalmatian print on this costume will make you instantly recognizable as one of Disney’s most famous villains. This set comes with a black dress, Dalmatian jacket, black and white wig, and red gloves.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eu0IZ_0cbqF1Cn00

Dalmatian Dog Animal Pajamas

This comfy Dalmatian costume pairs perfectly with Cruella. The hood has a cute snout, pair of ears, tail, and pockets. You can machine wash this onesie, but the manufacturer recommends washing it by hand if possible.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian costume

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GbT6_0cbqF1Cn00

Baby Yoda Onesie

This cute, baby Yoda (Grogu) onesie works great as a Halloween costume. The onesie is 100% polyester with fleece lining on the cuffs and hood. The hood has Grogu’s ears and face.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41orbZ_0cbqF1Cn00

Star Wars The Mandalorian Costume

Protect your baby Yoda bestie with this Mandalorian costume that is officially licensed by Disney and LucasFilms. The costume comes with a jumpsuit, attached shoe covers, cape, and helmet.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

KarJenner Kids Halloween Costumes: North West, Reign Disick & More Of The Kids’ Best Looks

North West, Reign Disick, and all of the KarJenner kids went all out for Halloween 2020! Check out the kids as little tigers, rock stars, and more with this list!. No one does Halloween quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family! The first family of reality TV seriously went all out for Halloween in 2020, and the next generation got super into it with each of their costumes. All of the kids had epic looks, thanks to their famous parents.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross
Distractify

7 Baby Halloween Costumes From TikTok That'll Leave You Completely Smitten

Spooky season is officially upon us! There’s no better way to show off your Halloween spirit than planning out the right costume. And if you have a beautiful baby in your family, getting your infant in on the fun always ups the ante. From baby fairy costumes to food-inspired get-ups, dressing up your little one is an adorable way to showcase your creativity. And we're here to show you how to get the job done!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

‘Squid Game,’ Kim Kardashian West Among Inspiration for 2021 Halloween Costumes

This year’s pop culture moments are again serving as inspiration for upcoming Halloween costumes. Fast-fashion retailer Yandy is continuing its tradition of quickly turning the year’s viral moments into timely Halloween costumes. On Wednesday, Yandy is releasing its “Squid Game” Halloween costume, which takes inspiration from the popular Korean thriller show that released on Netflix late last month.
CELEBRITIES
goodshomedesign.com

People Are Making Ghosts Out of Chicken Wire For Halloween and They All Look So Real

Halloween is just around the corner, and even though the pandemics might prevent people from trick or treating this year, it does not mean that decorating your house needs to be postponed too. If you want to scare your neighbors or simply bring a bit of the Halloween spirit in your yard, you can make these amazing ghost shapes out of chicken wire.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Halloween Party#Bestreviews
Cosmopolitan

Lizzo wore a Baby Yoda costume for Halloween and we're honestly obsessed

Singing sensation and all round inspiring force, Lizzo, wore the most amazing, cute and creative Halloween costume this year and we are completely floored. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night (October 30), Lizzo left fans in a state of shock when she posted a snap of herself looking completely unrecognisable.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Charli's SpongeBob-Inspired Halloween Costume Is Exactly What I Want To Wear

Charli D’Amelio is the reigning queen of internet content, so it’s no surprise she went all out for Halloween. The TikTok star revealed her 2021 costume on Oct. 27, and she dressed up as one of the most iconic aquatic characters in animated television. Charli D’Amelio’s 2021 Halloween costume from SpongeBob Squarepants is everything.
CELEBRITIES
Mental_Floss

Warning: These Vintage Halloween Costumes May Give You Nightmares

Modern trick-or-treating as we know it originated in North America in the early 1900s. The custom of kids in costume going door-to-door on October 31 has largely stayed the same, but the aesthetics have evolved in the last century or so. Today it's easy to pick up a mass-produced costume from your local Spirit Halloween. The DIY Halloween looks of yesteryear were much less polished—and much more disturbing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
MY 103.5

[POLL] Store Bought Halloween Costumes or Homemade?

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and something that I look forward to every year. However, finding a good costume can be a challenge, and if you wait too long, most of the Halloween costume stores generally run low on inventory. You might end up having to dress up as a giant banana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Glam Golf-Chic in Sky-High Heels for ‘Caddyshack’ Halloween Costume

Jessica Simpson went for an athletic-chic look in her “Caddyshack”-inspired costume on Halloween. The “Irresistible” singer put the glam into golf getup with a pair of sky-high heels. The star, who was paying homage to the character Lacey Underall from the 1980 film,  ported a short-sleeved striped collard shirt with a blue and red trim. The V-neck collar featured white and red clasps. On the bottom, the entrepreneur wore a white mini skirt with a similar trim. Simpson elevated the look with her footwear. She donned a pair of white chunky platform heels that featured a peak-a-boo toe and cutouts at...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Accessorizes With Bananas for a Carmen Miranda-Inspired Halloween Costume in Yellow Strappy Sandals

Chrissy Teigen took the saying “you are what you eat” to a very literal level this Halloween. The model-turned-chef sported a  Carmen Miranda-inspired costume adorned with fruit for her Sunday attire. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) The 35-year-old wore a white and pale green set featuring a cropped shirt with a strappy V-neck finish along with a matching skirt that had a knot tie in the front. The bottom of the skirt had plastic bananas stuck to the lining. The social media star wore a head tie that matched her green and white ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
FOX8 News

Oprah announces her Favorite Things list ahead of the holidays

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shopping Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 The queen of media has spoken, which means the holiday season has officially arrived. Oprah just announced her Favorite Things. This year, shoppers can expect to see 110 exciting gifts that will surprise and excite recipients, including several from small businesses […]
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy