Norman police still searching for shooting suspect who took victim to hospital before fleeing

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police are still asking for Oklahomans’ help in finding a Norman shooting suspect who dropped off the victim at a local hospital and left before authorities arrived.

After an internal investigation, police say 42-year-old Bryan Lawrence Foree shot a woman during a domestic disturbance on Thursday. Officials say he then drove her to Norman Regional Healthplex and left the area. The victim has since been treated and released.

KFOR has confirmed with Norman police that he had an outstanding warrant for a violation of his requirements post release from the Department of Corrections. That warrant was issued before Thursday’s shooting.

KFOR went to the neighborhood where police say the shooting happened and spoke with three neighbors. They say that warrant could explain why he dropped the victim off and then left. All three also added they believe the shooting could have been an accident.

“Even the police have a judgment before they even get evidence of what happened,” one anonymous neighbor told News 4. “They got a warrant, they sit out at the property all day getting a warrant and found nothing in there. Nothing that was saying the gunshot happened here and they were screaming that it happened here.”

KFOR has also confirmed that although the initial report detailed the victim having a gunshot wound in three places— that does not mean she was shot three times.

“It was determined that she was shot one time once she got to OU Medical Center,” said Sara Jensen, with the Norman Police Department. ” It was due just to the nature of her body that it looked like it was possibly multiple wounds…she did have injuries to her arm, torso and her leg.”

Neighbors say they didn’t hear a gunshot at all.

“There wasn’t a gunshot on the property that I’m aware of,” one neighbor said. “You would hear it, and these walls are pretty thin.”

Foree is described as 5’11” and 150 pounds with long blonde hair. He was last seen driving a newer model black four door Jeep SUV.

Police currently don’t have any license plate information at this time. If anyone has any information on his current location, they should contact Norman police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.