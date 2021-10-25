CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big cats adapt to city life

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain lions live closer to developed areas in Los Angeles than researchers previously thought. Los Angeles, one of the largest metropolitan areas in the country, is home to about 18 million people. But mountain lions, which are sensitive to landscapes altered by humans, also roam close to the city....

