Marvel’s 10 Toughest Street-Level Heroes

Marvel’s attempt at breaking through in the games industry has been mixed. While Insomniac Games managed to deliver two stellar Spider-Man games, other developers and publishers haven’t faired as well. Team Ninja’s Marvel’s Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order received average scores and Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers was widely panned. So when Square Enix announced Eidos Montreal’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, many were skeptical due to controversial designs, the lack of playable characters outside of Star-Lord, the MCU-like vibe of the released trailers and the general reception to Square Enix’s last-published Marvel game, Marvel’s Avengers. Now months on from that initial reveal, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has finally landed. Can the band of misfits sync up and successfully save the Galaxy or is this iteration of the Guardians doomed to fail?
Comments / 0