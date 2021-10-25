Ruben Östlund and the cast of “Triangle of Sadness” convened for the first time since the sudden, shocking death of its young star Charlbi Dean earlier this month. The satirical dark comedy, which won the Palme D’Or in Cannes just four months ago, had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday night — just 15 days since the 32-year-old Dean died of an unexpected illness in New York on Aug. 29. “It’s a very emotional screening for us because of Charlbi Dean, our colleague, one of the main actors who passed away 15 days ago. We wanted...

MOVIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO