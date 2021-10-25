CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheerleader Makayla Noble Feeds Herself for First Time Since Accident

By Aristos Georgiou
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Noble is currently in rehab after suffering a severe spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the chest...

D Lansdell
7d ago

MAKAYLA, YOU'VE GOT THIS!!!! You've come so far since the accident and you are on your way to becoming the leader you're destined to be! I'm praying for you every day, and cannot wait to hear the successes that are coming you way!!!! XOXO. ❤❤❤ - Just a mom from NM.

Hallie Setters
7d ago

That's God's work 🙌 I am so happy for this young lady to be getting back to herself. Day by day God is with her. She deserves life and to be able to do those things young girls do. Congratulations on her progress and continued prayers ❤️

Flor-ginia
6d ago

Seriously, everyone needs to follow her FB page. The girl has just gotten the worst news of her life and yet she is still so positive, sweet and bubbly. She is amazing and you can’t help but love her!

