The nation's reckoning with systemic racism a year ago put pressure on companies to incorporate social justice into their corporate values. What's new: The question is whether the movement can hold its ground. The B:Civic Summit that opens in Denver Wednesday will make the case that a continued emphasis on corporate social responsibility is vital to a company's bottom line."There's still a lot of work that needs to be done, and we need business to really lead in this effort and not fall by the wayside," says Ramona Houston, a social impact strategist leading a workshop at the conference. State...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO