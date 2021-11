The US State Department has demanded a thorough investigation into claims that Myanmar’s military was exposing detainees to brutal torture techniques ever since it wrested power after a military coup.Washington said it was “outraged and disturbed” by reports that Myanmar’s military regime had been using “systematic torture”. “Reports of torture in Burma must be credibly investigated and those responsible for such abuses must be held accountable,” the said the state department’s statement.The United Nations’ top expert on human rights in Myanmar also called for strong international pressure on the Myanmar Junta, which has been in power in the country ever...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO