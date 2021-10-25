CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Jefferson County woman sentenced to jail for beating stepchildren

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqs4X_0cbqCcPG00

A Wintersville woman will be behind bars for four to six years for beating her two stepchildren, according to the Herald-Star

Statie F. Roberts, 30, pleaded guilty in Jefferson Common Pleas Court Friday to two F2 counts of endangering children.

Roberts, who made the children, ages 8 and 5, wear long sleeves to cover up their bruises, will not be allowed to have contact with the kids.

Assistant Jefferson County Prosecutor Bernie Battistel told the Herald-Star that a teacher spotted the bruises on one of the girls who contacted children’s services. Doctors at UPMC’s trauma center also said the children had an imprint of a belt buckle on their body and spanked with both hands.

Roberts will have to complete up to three years in post-release control and she’ll also be under a lifetime weapons prohibition when she’s released from jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 4

Related
WTRF- 7News

New details and names revealed in Monroe County double murder

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has provided new details of a double murder that occurred on October 30. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they first received a call that two men, One being Daniel E Franzoi age 24 from Beallsville Ohio, and a Malakai Devon Curry age 20 out of Caldwell Ohio, were missing. According […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Police searching for three kids missing for five days

Ohio police need the public’s help to locate three missing kids that have not been seen since October 27. The three kids: Isabel Cruz, 11, Remington Cruz, 7, and Wyatt Cruz, 5 were last seen at 8 PM on October 27. Police say the children could be with 33-year-old Bryan Godfrey. Godfrey is described as […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
City
Wintersville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, OH
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police report sewing needle found in trick-or-treat candy

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Fostoria, Ohio say they are investigating candy that was tampered with and handed out during trick-or-treating. Citywide trick-or-treat in Fostoria was held Saturday, October 30. Police say a sewing needle was found in two pieces of candy, which was confirmed through an X-ray. “Although we only are aware of […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Fire destroys Ohio Nurses Association HQ

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has completely destroyed the headquarters of the Ohio Nurses Association (ONA) in Hilliard early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the building, on the 3700 block of Ridge Mill Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. No cause for the fire has been released. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin confirmed […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Four people cited for deer spotlighting in Beech Bottom

Beech Bottom, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four people have been cited for deer spotlighting and other charges on the Brooke-Ohio County line. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police says they were tipped about buck deer that were killed using a spotlight and a .22 caliber rifle. Evidence led them to a garage in Beech Bottom, where […]
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepchildren#The Herald Star#F2#Upmc
WTRF- 7News

Woman shot at Ohio Halloween party

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a 19-year old was shot in the leg at a Halloween Party in the Great Western Shopping Center on N. Wilson Rd. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital on W. Broad Street where the victim was being treated. She was classified as stable. Detectives […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

14-year-old shot while walking through Ohio apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 14-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg on Saturday night. He told police he was walking through the Southpark Apartment Complex in South Franklinton around 11:15 p.m. when he heard a gun shot. The victim said he took off running, finally realizing he had been shot when he got […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Amish buggy crash injures 8-year-old and father

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Authorities in Ashland County are trying to identify a driver who crashed into an Amish buggy on Wednesday night and then fled the scene. The accident is just the latest in a series of buggy accidents, prompting the launch of a new driver safety campaign. Investigators say Wednesday’s crash happened around 8 […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Amber Alert issued in Ohio for two children, aged 1 and 3

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for two missing children. FCSO says at 7:31 a.m. Thursday, 3-year-old Kai Williams and 1-year-old Zai Page were taken by a male non-custodial parent from the Speedway gas station located at 715 Brown Road in Franklin Township. Zai Maj Page is 1 ft. tall, weighs […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia State Police searching for armed robbery suspect

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Troopers with the Rainelle detachment of West Virginia State Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday, October 29, 2021. Cpl.  J. W. Gilkeson told 59News the call came in around 8:50 a.m. from the Summit Community Bank in Rupert. They said a man came into the bank wearing a mask […]
RUPERT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man charged in connection to explosive devices found on Ohio River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man has been charged in connection to explosive devices found on three towboats and barges on the Ohio River since last Thursday, October 21. Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm or explosive device in the United States Magistrate Court. Officials traced the materials used to build […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling firefighters pump iron in memory of fallen chief

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling firefighters pushed their heart rate up this morning in honor of a fallen hero. Members of Local 12 worked out this morning to remember Assistant Chief Robert Foster, who died in the line of duty 30 years ago. With a toddler in tow, they ran, lifted weights, and did jumping […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

6K+
Followers
747
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy