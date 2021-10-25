Bon Iver Unveils 2022 Tour Dates

Bon Iver — composed of Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick — announced a new U.S. tour on Instagram. “Gather up & sing together. We’re excited to announce our US tours in spring and summer of 2022!” the indie folk band wrote on social media. “We are humbled and grateful to be performing for you all; it’s time to gather up again.” Bon Iver will be joined by special guests Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman. The tour begins March 30 in Mesa, Ariz., and ends June 25 in Ashville, N.C.; the band will then return to the road to kick off the European leg of the tour on Oct. 16, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO