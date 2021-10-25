CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bon Iver Unveils 2022 Tour Dates

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBon Iver has announced a new slate of 2022 tour dates. The band is set to kick off their 23-date U.S. tour on March 30, 2022 at the Mesa Amphiteatre in Mesa, Arizona follows by performances in areas like Austin, Miami, New York and Nashville before closing out the run in...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Grammy award winning group Bon Iver coming to Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Hit indie-folk band Bon Iver has announced an upcoming summer tour, and Newport is on the list. The group, known for songs such as "Perth" and "Minnesota, WI," will be bringing its talents to the PromoWest Pavilion on June 21, 2022. Fellow folk band Bonny Light Horseman...
NEWPORT, KY
q106fm.com

iDKHOW announces 2022 tour dates

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME has announced a North American tour for 2022. The outing is set to kick off January 18 in Phoenix, and will conclude February 26 in Dallas. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 22, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full...
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Gang of Four announce North American tour dates

Gang of Four has announced a spring 2022 North American tour. The lineup for the group’s spring tour will feature founding members vocalist Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham, as well as bassist Sara Lee—who performed on the band’s Songs of the Free and Hard albums—and guitarist David Pajo of Slint and Papa M. The tour follows last year’s release of the band’s 77-81 box set earlier this year via Matador, and the shows will feature songs from the band’s first three albums, Entertainment!, Solid Gold and Songs of the Free. It’s their first tour together since the death of founding guitarist Andy Gill in 2020.
MUSIC
Billboard

Roberto Carlos Unveils 2022 North America Tour Dates: 'I Feel More Alive Onstage'

Roberto Carlos has unveiled his 2022 tour, which will see him in 13 cities across the U.S. and Canada, Billboard has learned. Brazil's expert of romantic ballads is set to kick off his forthcoming tour on April 22, 2022, at the FTX Arena in Miami. The singer-songwriter is slated to do another tour that will stop in Mexico, Europe and Brazil.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
New York State
Spin

Bon Iver Show No Rust at Self-Titled Anniversary Shows in Los Angeles

It would be easy for a band to ask for a mulligan, if not forgiveness, as they shake off the rust from nearly 18 months away from performing in front of a live audience. But, Bon Iver isn’t your average band. Opening up Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater (which sits adjacent...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

The Weeknd Moves Tour Dates to Summer 2022

While outdoor concerts and medium-sized tours have more or less returned after 18 months of pandemic shutdown, the bread and butter of the concert industry — the arena tour — has been slowest to come back. The Weeknd’s “After Hours” tour, which was originally scheduled to launch in June of 2020, was to relaunch in January of next year.
CELEBRITIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bon Iver will play Stage AE in June

Stage AE announced a rare Pittsburgh show with Bon Iver and special guest Bonnie Light Horseman on June 4. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. It is their first run of live shows since 2019. They will feature the latest iteration of the Bon Iver live band: Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Domestic Violence#First Direct Arena#Mercedes Benz Arena#Bon Iver Unveils#Air Studios#Toyota Music Factory#White Oak Music Hall#Ga#Live Oak Bank Pavilion#Fpl Solar Amphitheater
Rolling Stone

Bon Iver Map Out Spring 2022 U.S. Tour, First Trek in 3 Years

Following a weekend where Bon Iver fully returned to the stage for the first time in over two years, Justin Vernon and company have mapped out a U.S. tour that will begin in spring 2022. The southern half of the amphitheater trek kicks off March 30th in Mesa, Arizona, through an April 15th gig in Miami, with the second leg beginning June 3rd at Queens, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and concluding June 25th at Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit. Bon Iver — featuring Vernon alongside current bandmates Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick — performed a pair of...
MUSIC
Spin

Yungblud Unveils Massive Life On Mars Tour

Yungblud announced the North American run of his Life On Mars tour. Set to perform 35 stops, Yungblud will kick things off in Athens, Georgia on January 26. He will be joined by Palaye Royale, Upsahl, pouty face, and Charlotte Sands along his scheduled route. The run follows the rocker’s...
MUSIC
wbch.com

"Fired up": Scotty McCreery unveils 2022 Same Truck Tour dates

Scotty McCreery is packing up his "Same Truck" and hitting the road next year. The American Idol winner said he's "fired up" to be embarking on the 2022 Same Truck Tour that kicks off in his home state of North Carolina on January 20 and continues through February 19 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Along the way, the hitmaker will make stops in Detroit, Denver, Sioux Falls and other cities.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Madrid, Spain
klbjfm.com

Bon Iver announce new U.S. tour kicking off March 2022

Bon Iver — composed of Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick — announced a new U.S. tour on Instagram. “Gather up & sing together. We’re excited to announce our US tours in spring and summer of 2022!” the indie folk band wrote on social media. “We are humbled and grateful to be performing for you all; it’s time to gather up again.” Bon Iver will be joined by special guests Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman. The tour begins March 30 in Mesa, Ariz., and ends June 25 in Ashville, N.C.; the band will then return to the road to kick off the European leg of the tour on Oct. 16, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland.
MUSIC
Billboard

Bon Iver to Play Amphitheater Dates in 2022

Bon Iver is returning to amphitheaters next spring. The band has announced a 23-date tour scheduled to launch on March 30 in Arizona. Throughout the spring and summer, Bon Iver will play throughout North America including dates in Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami, Houston and more. Upcoming venues include Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, two nights at Austin’s Moody Amphitheater with support from Dijon and Bonny Light Horseman. Amphitheater dates will come to a close on June 25 at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville, N.C.
MUSIC
klkntv.com

Bon Iver coming to Pinewood Bowl in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pinewood Bowl Theater announced Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman are coming to Lincoln in 2022. Bon Iver comes to Pinewood Bowl Theater on June 18, 2022 and tickets for the event go on sale Friday, October 29 at noon. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com....
LINCOLN, NE
mxdwn.com

Earthless Announce Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

San Diego-based psych-rock band Earthless has announced their long-awaited return to the stage with a 10 date west coast North American tour. Their first tour in over 2 years is slated to begin January 27 in Los Angeles and will continue on to their hometown of San Diego, Berkley, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver and Albuquerque before wrapping up on February 8th in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22nd at via the band’s website. See the full list of tour dates below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Watch Bon Iver Play “PDLIF” Live For The First Time

Last year Bon Iver released a single called “PDLIF,” which stands for “Please Don’t Live In Fear.” It was billed as the first “episode” of “Bon Iver Season Five,” and it was extremely good — so good that I put it on this list of Bon Iver’s 10 best songs.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bon Iver Plays Back-to-Back Shows at YouTube Theater, Brad Pitt and Billie Eilish Attend

“There’s nothing strange about this at all,” said Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. while surveying the scene from center stage inside SoFi Stadium’s intimate YouTube Theater. It’s never odd to experience a sold-out Bon Iver show but the frontman was referencing the uniqueness of the night in that it was the band’s first show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, there was a lot of gratitude swirling about in the new venue, both from Vernon and from the band’s diehard fans. “We love you very much,” he said to the crowd to wild cheers and applause....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Brandi Carlile Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile recently enjoyed her first appearance on Saturday Night Live, released her seventh studio album and just announced a 2022 U.S. tour. According to Consequence, the tour is in support of her latest album, In These Silent Days, which features “Broken Horses” and “Right on Time.”. Carlile will...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy