Amesite Now Enables Enterprise Customers to Import Legacy Learning Programs with its SCORM-Compliant V4 Platform

COVID has changed online shopping forever as consumer preferences have shifted and the convenience of quick delivery without leaving home has surpassed the in-store experience altogether. Retailers have been forced to re-evaluate the framework of their offerings and deepen their relationships with customers through digital offerings. Clyde is a provider of extended warranties that integrates directly with the checkout processes of e-commerce merchants, giving consumers a seamless and convenient way to protect their purchases while retailers are able to add incremental revenue to their online sales. Clyde works with all the major e-commerce platforms through plug-and-play integration and also offers a flexible API option for custom integrations. On the backend, merchants can monitor the entire warranty program including performance, claim status, and customer information while Clyde handles the entire claims experience. Merchants using the platform are able to increase the warranty purchase rate to 18% from the industry average of 4%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO