Nobody’s too young for Halloween, and as photos from a Mobile neonatal intensive care unit show, the youngest participants may be the cutest. USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital has released photos showing residents of its NICU dressed up for the holiday. According to information provided by the hospital, it’s not just a silly seasonal activity: It’s an example of activities coordinated by nurses in the hospital’s Level III NICU to help achieve a sense of normalcy for parents of severely premature infants.

SOCIETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO