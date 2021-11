Back in June, Microsoft promised to bring Android Apps on Windows 11, and a few days ago, it finally released the feature to Windows 11 Beta channel insiders. It also published a developer guidance for the underlying Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). However, Android apps on Windows 11, at least for now, will only be delivered through the Amazon Appstore (available via the Microsoft Store), meaning that users would be missing out on a ton of more applications that are available on Google's Play store. Even on the Amazon App Store, there is only a curated selection of apps available right now.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO