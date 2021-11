For decades now, the competition for spots at prestigious U.S. colleges has been fierce, and the odds are not in most applicants’ favor: In 2014, The New York Times reported that elite colleges reject up to 95% of the applications they receive. And according to recent reporting by AP News, the percentage of admitted students has continued to plummet, reaching staggering new lows last year due to the pandemic as many schools adopted test-optional policies and some students deferred their 2020 acceptances.

COLLEGES ・ 13 HOURS AGO