Bear spotted in Collegedale

MARION (CBS) — A black bear was spotted by Marion Police on Thursday on County Road near the border of Marion and Wareham. Officials issued a warning to residents around 11 a.m. They said if you encounter the bear, try to stay calm and do not run away or approach it. A black bear was spotted at the edge of Wareham and Marion on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Marion Police Department) “It is best to bring in bird feeders, secure your trash, keep dogs leashed and never let dogs chase or interact with bears,” wrote Marion Police in a Facebook post. Earlier this year, a black bear nicknamed ‘Boo Boo’ was seen in Marion, along with other towns in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Division of Fisheries & Wildlife, it is believed he died after being hit by a car in Marion.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO