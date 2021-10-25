Craig-Hallum Upgrades Stratasys Inc. (SSYS) to Buy

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A. Marshall upgraded Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from Equalweight to Overweight with a price target of $200.00. The analyst comments "Our OW thesis on FIVN in the past has been focused around attractive positioning within a large and growing CCaaS market, with the move to CCaaS accelerated by increased focus on digital transformation post-COVID. While secular themes and competitive positioning remain intact, we are cognizant that value recognition in the near term faces some headwinds,namely: beat/raise setup harder given company forecasts in merger proxy, probability of strategic interest in the near term reduced and more challenging 2H comps / ramping large deals which could create lumpiness in Q/Q growth. However,at current valuation and ahead of Analyst Day, we see an attractive entry point. Given valuation, we think Q3results could help stock recovery, but think it will take Analyst Day and recovery in some of the communication software valuations in order to get full PT recognition over next few quarters."

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO