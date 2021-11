Mastercard accelerates its decarbonization timeline, committing to reach net zero by 2040;. As world leaders come together for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), Mastercard unveiled an acceleration of its net zero timeline by a decade, from 2050 to 2040. It is also scaling its sustainable solutions to customers across Europe and Latin America, including Banco de Costa Rica, ekko, Gránit Bank, and Sberbank, which have all signed on to adopt the Mastercard Carbon Calculator.

