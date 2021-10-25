CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins honor Milton Academy hockey player who suffered spinal cord injury during game

By 7 News WHDH
whdh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins honored an injured Milton Academy hockey player during a game on Sunday. Jake Thibeault and his family enjoyed box seats as they watched the Bruins face off against...

whdh.com

NESN

Bruins Injuries: Here’s Latest On Nick Foligno After Leaving Game Vs. Flyers

The Boston Bruins already will be shorthanded when they take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Nick Foligno left Boston’s 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night in the second period and did not return. The Bruins ruled it an upper-body injury, and head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game he “pulled something,” but that it never is good when someone is unable to come back.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins lines vs. Buffalo: Blidh, Moore draw in

You’d expect a few lineup changes after a 6-3 loss, and the Bruins confirmed today that tonight’s lineup will look a little different. Nick Foligno won’t play. Anton Blidh will draw into the lineup on the fourth line, with Tomas Nosek moving up to the third. Connor Clifton will be...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Just three games into the season, the Bruins continue to deal with injury bug

With a league-low three games played, the Bruins are certainly well rested. But that rest has not equated to health, as the Bruins continue to deal with an injury bug that’s now left winger Craig Smith questionable for Sunday’s matinee head-to-head with the Sharks at TD Garden. Battling through something,...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar Near Return; Craig Smith To Miss Games

The Boston Bruins are close to getting a forward back but at the same time will be without one for a little bit. It has not taken long for the injury bug to bite the Bruins this season. Nick Foligno is on injured reserve, Anton Blidh is hurt and Curtis Lazar had yet to appear in a game this season due to an upper-body injury.
NHL
NHL

Jimmy Hayes to be honored before Panthers-Bruins game

Former forward died Aug. 23, played two seasons each for Florida, Boston. The Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins will honor former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes prior to their game at TD Garden on Saturday. Hayes died Aug. 23 at age 31. He played seven NHL seasons, including two each with...
NHL
