CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their...

popculture.com

Comments / 19

Andrea Juli
7d ago

He seems to me as a shy guy...so hopefully this time is the lucky one..(he did not have very good experience past few times..so wishing all the best!!🥳❣🤟🤞

Reply
6
Related
soapsindepth.com

Courtney Hope & Chad Duell’s Wedding Album!

Many stars from the soap world came together for the wedding of the year on Oct. 23 when real-life lovebirds Courtney Hope (Sally, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS/THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL) and Chad Duell (Michael, GENERAL HOSPITAL) tied the knot! Surrounded by their family, friends, and colleagues from all three daytime shows, the actors were married in a gorgeous ‘Til Death-themed celebration at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California.
CELEBRITIES
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Soap Couple Split

Terrell Tilford (ex-David, GUIDING LIGHT et al) announced on social media that he and his wife, Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky, GL et al) are divorcing after 20 years of marriage. Part of the actor’s post included, “Vic, I love you and always will… Thank you for our marriage and now our friendship…” Tilford and Platt first met in 1998 on GUIDING LIGHT and married on September 29, 2001. The couple welcomed a daughter, Marley, in 2014.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Marries Chris Marek in TLC Wedding Special

Little People, Big World fans will get a front-row seat to Amy Roloff and Chris Marek's wedding day in the new special Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris's Happily Ever After, premiering Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET, TLC announced Thursday. The couple, who got engaged in September 2019, tied the knot in a romantic August ceremony on Roloff Farms in Oregon.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Soap Opera Stars Welcome Baby Boy

Two beloved soap opera stars are celebrating a new milestone in their lives. Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who portrayed Kim Butterfield and Jesse Donovan on the British soap opera, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Little Asa Sean Wood's arrival followed the May 2021 announcement from his parents that they were expecting.
CELEBRITIES
Soap Opera Digest

Soap Fave Emma Samms Weds

Emma Samms (ex-Holly, GH; ex-Fallon, DYNASTY/THE COLBYS) tied the knot with her partner, former BBC News presenter Simon McCoy, on October 9. “Yesterday was a very good day,” she tweeted alongside a wedding photo and the hashtag #MrandMrs. McCoy tweeted, “Twitter can be a lovely place. @EmmaSamms1– my wife – and I are so happy. Thank you for all your kind messages.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Here’s Who’s Still Engaged From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 aired its three-hour-good-lord-I’m-exhausted finale last night, and THREE couples walked away from the show engaged. But of course, we can’t forget that Paradise stopped filming weeks ago, and that relationships in Bachelor Nation don’t exactly have a great track record for lasting. So...is everyone still together? All three couples hit Instagram during the finale last night to update fans on their relationship status, so let’s start with these two:
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Duell
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Katrina Bowden
Person
Katherine Kelly Lang
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
thesfnews.com

Eric Forrester Truth Bomb On “Bold And Beautiful!”

HOLLYWOOD—Eric Forrester has finally reached his boiling point on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” So many people have implemented themselves into his love life that he has spoken his mind and be damned if anyone doesn’t like it. By now we all know that Eric is suffering from erectile dysfunction, and word spread like a wildfire last week.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goth#Wedding Ceremony#Soap Opera Couple#Marries#General Hospital#Rolls Royce
Billboard

Britney Spears' Sons Sean & Jayden Are All Grown Up: See New Photos

Britney Spears' two sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 -- are all grown up. The teenagers, who rarely appear on social media, were spotted in an Instagram post on Wednesday posing alongside Eddie Morales, CEO of Movision Entertainment and a friend of Federline's.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Inside Julia Roberts' Busy, Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

Watch: Julia Robert's Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut. It's no secret that Julia Roberts put acting on the back burner the minute she became a mom almost 17 years ago. Of course, even Roberts' back burner was still the stuff Hollywood dreams are made of, but there was no point following the birth of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, on Nov. 28, 2004, at which her children were not at the center of her universe. (And that really started ahead of their birth, a chance to play "pregnant Julia Roberts" having been written into 2004's Ocean's Twelve.)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving This Sweet Family Moment With Daphne Oz's Daughter

Daphne Oz has a lot to be happy about. Yes, she is the daughter of the one and only doctor Oz. But this veteran TV personality, who spent six seasons as co-host of "The Chew," is a true celebrity all on her own. According to her bio on Fox, Oz is also a New York Times best-selling author, Emmy Award winner, and chef. But what some fans might really love about Oz is the way she openly adores her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who designed Victoria Newman’s wedding dress on Young & Restless?

The Young & The Restless’ Victoria Newman has picked out her wedding dress, so let’s discover who designed it and if she went with the tacky gown that Lauren designed. Victoria Newman is ready to marry the infamous Ashland Locke in Italy, although… not quite. Victoria has forgotten her shoes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Find Out Why Tammy's New BF Causes Trouble in a Shocking 1,000-lb Sisters Season 3 Sneak Peek

Watch: TLC's "1,000-Lb. Sisters" New Season Sneak Peek. This family is weighing all their options. During an exclusive sneak peek at the season-three premiere of TLC's 1,000-lb. Sisters, returning Monday, Nov. 15, Tammy turns 35 while her friends and family fear for her life. "Tammy's going backwards," sister Amy tells the camera in an explosive clip. "It's like the Titanic slowly sinking and there's only so much people can take from her."
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy