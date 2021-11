Halo Infinite has been winning over the masses with its impressive multiplayer betas, but there’s still plenty of skepticism where its single player campaign is concerned- and for good reason, too. Its initial showing in June of last year didn’t exactly take the world by storm, even contributing to a long delay for a game that was originally slated for Holiday 2020, and since then, we have seen next to no campaign gameplay. The fact that the game’s campaign won’t have co-op at launch hasn’t exactly helped matters either.

