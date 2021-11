The WNBA celebrated its 25th anniversary this year with a historical, record-breaking season. Not only did they launch (incredibly fly) new jerseys for each team, but they also launched the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup tournament, and had higher viewership than ever before. With all of the buzz surrounding the league this year, the thought on every WNBA fan’s mind is expansion — and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert promises it will be on the table soon. The chatter all over the league has been which city a new WNBA team would land in, and I think I speak for every Canadian WNBA fan when I say TORONTO is the perfect destination.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO