CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

World set to miss goal of $100B climate aid pledged to poor

By FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjN5K_0cbq5CZo00

A target for rich countries to provide poor nations with $100 billion in aid each year to tackle global warming will be missed, dealing a blow to the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow.

Senior officials from Britain, Canada and Germany, who had hoped to break a deadlock in negotiations ahead of next week's summit, announced Monday that current data shows the goal won't be reached until 2023 — three years later than agreed.

“The goal was almost certainly missed in 2020,” said Alok Sharma, the U.K. official who will chair the talks in Glasgow.

Failure to fulfil the pledge first made in 2009 and reaffirmed at the 2015 Paris climate talks, had “been a source of deep frustration for developing countries," he added. “I absolutely get this."

But Sharma, who will now have to face the frustration of poor nations over the funding shortfall, pointed to a projected rise in financial aid beyond the agreed threshold in the coming years.

“The plan provides confidence that the $100 billion will be met in 2023, and importantly, it projects that the $100 billion will be exceeded in subsequent years, with up to $117 billion being mobilized in 2025,” he said.

Over the 2021-2025 period, $500 million would likely be mobilized in public and private finance, he added.

The report was compiled by Canada’s minister of environment and climate change, Jonathan Wilkinson, and Germany’s deputy environment minister, Jochen Flasbarth, who drew on data provided by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which tracks international flows of climate finance.

“Not all of our conversations were really (...) polite,” Flasbarth told reporters of the talks that had taken place with rich and poor nations in recent weeks.

“There is disappointment and we share this disappointment,” he said. “But the result we have now is not bad enough (to allow) not to be constructive in Glasgow.”

But Mohamed Adow, a long-time observer of U.N. climate talks who now heads Nairobi-based environmental think tank Power Shift Africa, said the plan won't satisfy poor nations, who have insisted that the original target must be met.

“The $100 billion of climate finance is not only a lifeline to poor and vulnerable communities on the front line of a climate crisis they did not cause, it’s also the bare minimum that rich countries need to do to hold up their end of the bargain at COP26," he said

Adow warned the plan now submitted to the U.K. to take to the COP26 talks in Glasgow should not be considered “mission accomplished.”

“Poor nations will not be conned and the leaders of the developed world need to ... get this money on the table if COP26 is going to be a success,” he said.

Teresa Anderson, climate policy coordinator at ActionAid International, noted that much of the financial support from rich to poor countries is still made out as loans that those on the frontlines of climate change struggle to repay.

“It is vital that climate finance comes in the form of grants," she said.

Sharma said the upcoming talks would seek to address that issue, as well as the demand from poor countries for half of the funds to be devoted to adapting to climate change. Currently, the overwhelming share is earmarked for measures to reduce emissions.

The Washington-based environmental think tank World Resources Institute has calculated that only a handful of rich countries including France, Japan, Norway, Germany and Sweden are providing a fair share of climate aid.

Based on the size of its economy and greenhouse gas emissions, the United States has fallen far short in recent years, though President Joe Biden has pledged to double U.S. climate finance contributions to $11.4 billion a year by 2024.

———

Follow AP's coverage of the climate talks at http://apnews.com/hub/climate

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
Person
Jonathan Wilkinson
Person
Joe Biden
KTLA

Earth gets hotter, deadlier despite decades of global climate talks

World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, and hundreds […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate, COVID and corporate tax on the G-20 agenda in Rome

The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses gathered Saturday for the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.Italian Premier Mario Draghi welcomed the Group of 20 heads of state to Rome’s Nuvola cloud-like convention center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood, which was sealed off from the rest of the capital. Saturday’s opening session was focused on global health and the economy, with a meeting on the sidelines for key leaders to discuss next steps on Iran’s nuclear program. Italy is hoping the G-20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Financial Aid#Economy#U N
ABC News

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of its climate...
WORLD
YourErie

G20 leaders to confront energy prices, other economic woes

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks, and logjams in the supply chains that keep the economy humming and […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Reuters

Most Europeans think governments will miss climate goals, poll finds

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A majority of European Union citizens think their government will fail to tackle climate change, which Europeans view as the biggest challenge facing humanity this century, a survey published by the European Investment Bank on Wednesday showed. Of 27,700 survey respondents in the EU’s 27 countries, 58%...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Rich countries set to miss 100bn dollar annual climate cash target

The goal for finance for poorer countries was due to be delivered by 2020 but will not be met until 2023, a report shows. Wealthy nations will not deliver a long-promised 100 billion dollars a year in climate finance for poor countries until 2023, three years late, a report has found.
ENVIRONMENT
101 WIXX

U.N. warns world set for 2.7C rise on today’s emissions pledges

LONDON (Reuters) – Current commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.7 degrees Celsius temperature rise this century, a United Nations report said on Tuesday, in another stark warning ahead of crunch climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop. Governments will be in the spotlight at the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rishi Sunak urged to put climate crisis at heart of Budget after net zero pledge missing from leaks

Rishi Sunak has been urged to put the climate emergency at the heart of his Budget and end suspicions he is resisting the switch to net zero, with the Cop26 summit just days away.The chancellor will unveil measures to raise wages, rescue the NHS, boost skills and improve transport links in a three-year spending settlement setting the battleground for the next general election.He is also expected to continue the decade-long freeze on fuel duty – after prices at the pumps leapt to a record 143p a litre – despite criticism that the move clashes with climate policy.With the post-Covid...
ENVIRONMENT
WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
ECONOMY
ABC News

ABC News

437K+
Followers
110K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy