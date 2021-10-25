CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 67% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID

By WABI News Desk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine (WABI) - 6,511 new COVID vaccinations were given out in Maine Sunday, according to the state’s...

144 Maine schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, according to Maine DOE

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 144 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, that according to a weekly update from the Maine Department of Education. Over the last 30 days, schools statewide have reported more than 2,900 cases. These numbers are up from last week’s update which saw 125 outbreaks. According to...
Two Maine jails facing COVID-19 outbreaks

HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, there are 72 active COVID-19 cases at Aroostook County Jail. That’s an increase of 58 cases since Saturday. Shah says 60 inmates and 12 staff members are infected. He adds the Maine CDC is working with the Department...
Maine CDC reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - More than 6,500 new COVID-19 vaccinations were given out Saturday. Of those, 1,890 are booster shots. 69.77% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Maine CDC. The newest case investigations from the Maine CDC will come in Tuesday. As of...
Maine CDC reports 572 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On the eve of Maine’s health care vaccination mandate ready to be enforced, the state is recording nearly 9,000 new coronavirus vaccines. Of those, more than 2,200 are booster shots, according to the Maine CDC. 68.51% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
What Mainers should know about COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids

Maine kids could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week after a Food and Drug Administration panel voted unanimously Tuesday to advance the Pfizer shot for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The vaccine still must be approved by the agency as well as...
Voting no on Maine’s ballot Question 1

Maine (WABI) - On November 2nd, Mainers will have the chance to vote on a citizens initiative to stop the New England Clean Energy Connect project, effectively known as the CMP Corridor. “It is a project that provides for access from Quebec to our New England grid, passing through Maine,...
What Maine voters should know about Question 2

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - When Mainers head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll be asked to vote on three referendum questions. Question 2 asks Mainers to approve money for repairs for transportation like roads and bridges. The question reads: Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve...
COVID vaccine for young children could come by midweek

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The CDC is set to meet Tuesday to vote on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 after the FDA issued emergency use authorization last week. But according to a new national survey only about 27% of families surveyed say they plan to vaccinate their young children as soon as possible. Another report shows parental concerns surrounding COVID shots increased significantly from June through September.
Question 1 supporters, opponents make final case to Maine voters

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Supporters and opponents of Question 1, which asks Maine voters whether to ban Central Maine Power’s electricity corridor, held dueling events Monday and of Tuesday’s election. A “yes” vote on Question 1 would ban the project, while a “no” vote would allow it to continue. The...
Open enrollment begins for Maine’s new health insurance marketplace

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Open enrollment began Monday for Maine’s new health insurance marketplace. Until now, Maine had relied on the federal marketplace for Mainers to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Last month, Gov. Janet Mills announced the state had launched its own portal called...
This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
Nearly $5.5 million will help expand rural broadband in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 5 point 5 million dollars will help expand rural broadband in the state. Senator Angus King who is co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus made the announcement Wednesday. Officials say the money will be used to bring gigabit Internet to more than 16-hundred of Maine’s...
