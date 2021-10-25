'Supercharge' Storm Set To Bring Heavy Rainfall To Southland

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — With a month still to go this Atlantic hurricane season, forecaster have once again reached the end of the alphabet thanks to Wanda. Wanda has hardly strengthened since it formed on Saturday, reaching top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kmh), and poses no threat to land. Forecasters predicted Monday that it will wobble around for several days before dissipating far from any coast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 36 MINUTES AGO