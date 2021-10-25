'Supercharge' Storm Set To Bring Heavy Rainfall To Southland

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many changes are coming this week to Northern California after pleasant weather over the Halloween weekend. Monday afternoon a new storm will move into the area and bring light rain to most spots by midday then continue into the evening. This storm is rather warm and should keep snow above most of the mountain passes.
DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. This was just a teaser for what is to come!...
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — With a month still to go this Atlantic hurricane season, forecaster have once again reached the end of the alphabet thanks to Wanda. Wanda has hardly strengthened since it formed on Saturday, reaching top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kmh), and poses no threat to land. Forecasters predicted Monday that it will wobble around for several days before dissipating far from any coast.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in...
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months. Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s.
