Supermodel Paulina Porizkova recently starred in a shoot for Australian label Camilla and Marc where she was completely makeup-free, unretouched and looking gorgeous as ever. In an Instagram video posted by the 56-year-old she writes, “Do you know how rare it is to be hired for a campaign that celebrates my age, instead of one in which I’m the token ‘old’ lady? So rare it only happens once or twice a year…All you ladies out there, this is how we can change a tiny bit of social conventions at the time, by putting our money where we want it to go. Supporting businesses that acknowledge us, women, not just girls.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO