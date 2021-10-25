CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians of the Galaxy is a triumphant space opera with one huge flaw

By Corey Plante
Inverse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly in my Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy adventure, I ran across a crumbling bridge and leaped at the last second, hoping to catch the ledge. I swore aloud as Star-Lord face-planted into the wall, went limp, and fell through a huge sheet of metal, his body ragdolling into oblivion. “No!”...

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Is 'Spider-Man: Endgame' According to Director Jon Watts

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has been hyped up to the point that many fans are expecting some kind of disappointment when their very elaborate and far-reaching theories and predictions don't materialize. After all we have been here before a few times in the last year, mainly thanks to the arrival of shows like WandaVision and Loki and the very over-ambitious plans that fans had for the finale of both series. There were theories about Mephisto appearing in both series, WandaVision's Paul Bettany teased working with an amazing actor he had never worked with before which turned out to be himself, and Loki's writer commenting that he had been given carte blanche to use pretty much any characters he wanted in the show had fans thinking that the series was going to turn into the Back to the Future of the Marvel Universe and were left disappointed when only a couple of familiar faces played a part in the series.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Space Junk#Xbox One
Inside the Magic

Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Could Captain America have stopped Thanos before Endgame? Every Marvel fan has an opinion on Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and how Thanos and The Snap were maybe not so inevitable. Perhaps if the Avengers had played their cards right to begin with, the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame (2019) would’ve been unnecessary, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) defeated and The Blip averted.
MOVIES
Inverse

Eternals backlash exposes a new type of problem for Marvel

Marvel movies are hugely popular. Why are we pretending otherwise?. When Marvel released the first teaser for Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, the internet was polarized. The trailer hinted at a centuries-spanning epic unlike any Marvel movie before. Some fans bought into the hype, waxing lyrical about the visually impressive aura. Others complained that it looked dull, desaturated, and gray. (What else is new?)
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Make space: Guardians of the Galaxy system requirements include 150GB of disk space at launch

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game recently appeared in Steam’s store available for pre-purchase. Within this page are the system requirements for players to run the game. Shockingly, Guardians of the Galaxy requires at least 150 GB of free space on your drives to download the game. Looks like it’s about time that players started upgrading their drivers or at least clean them up.
VIDEO GAMES
manabyte.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Review

Just over a year ago, SquareEnix released Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s The Avengers. The long-awaited game arrived to find a gaming audience who seemed to want it to be something that it wasn’t. From people who wanted to be based on the MCU and not the comics, to some who don’t like multi-player games, the title faced an uphill battle. It also didn’t help that it launched in the middle of the pandemic, which likely affected the timing of content and updates after launch. I still like Avengers (the Wakanda update is great), but for those who wanted it to be a strictly single-player adventure without any of the “games as a service” trappings, Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy might be exactly what they were looking for. I’ve played through the complete story, and this is the best cinematic Marvel adventure of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Guardians of the Galaxy PC specs revealed, needs 150GB disc space

Square Enix has announced the system specs for Marvels' Guardians of the Galaxy, revealing that the game will require an eye-watering storage space of 150GB on PC. As per the game's Steam page, the game will eat up a frankly jaw-dropping 150GB of storage of disk space. Compared to other current-gen games, this is massive – the only games we can think of off the top of our heads that beats it is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which weighs in at a behemoth 190GB and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that hits about 231GB.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Guardians of the Galaxy: How to Craft Perks

Wondering how to craft Perks in Guardians of the Galaxy? Fear not, this guide will talk you through everything you need to know to make use of Rocket’s tinkering skills and the various workbenches you’ll find on your adventures through space. Crafting Perks in Guardians of the Galaxy. Perks can...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

James Gunn Explains Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Didn't Get One-Shot Shorts

Director James Gunn took on Twitter to share his thoughts about the recent revelation that the Guardians of the Galaxy main characters were supposed to star in their own One-Shot short films before getting together for the first movie. According to Gunn, the One-Shots were killed because it was just too much work to helm four shorts simultaneously as a big blockbuster, but some of the ideas of these films became a part of Guardians of the Galaxy.
MOVIES
IGN

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Game Wiki Guide

This page of IGN’s Guardians of the Galaxy walkthrough contains information for Chapter 5 - Due or Die. It features the locations of Guardian Collectibles and Outfits and showcases the differences in dialogue choices for the most important conversation in this chapter. Find Ko-Rell and Pay Your Fine. To begin...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Guardians of the Galaxy': Marvel Nearly Introduced them in Four One-Shot Shorts

Marvel has made a few shorts, titled Marvel One-Shots, that introduced characters or enlightened future story points. It was through these shorts that they almost introduced one of their most popular teams in the Guardians of the Galaxy. According to The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via Screen Rant), Kevin Feige revealed early plans to create shorts for Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot, and a young Peter Quill. Marvel hasn't created a One-Shot short since 2014, the year the first Guardians film was released.
COMICS
heroichollywood.com

James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Were Set To Be Debut In One-Shots

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that the team was originally set to debut in individual Marvel One-Shots. Marvel Studios has abandoned the “One-Shot” series of short films that bridge the gap between films but for a moment, they were one of the most inspired and creative projects the studio had. It turns out that the short film medium was originally going to be how the intergalactic Guardians of the Galaxy were going to be introduced.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Guardians of the Galaxy: How to Change Difficulty

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has just released courtesy of Eidos Montreal and publisher Square Enix. This time around, players control Star-Lord as he and bunch of misfit heroes fly about the galaxy completing quests (trying) to save the day. In this guide, we’ll be talking you through Guardians of the Galaxy’s difficulty settings, as there’s a whole bunch of options to fine-tune the experience to your skill level.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Guardians of the Galaxy: How to Speak to the Worldmind

Peter Quill is able to charm his way into or out of just about any situation. Just because he’s got the gift of gab, though, doesn’t mean he’ll always know the correct choice to make. Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to speak to the Worldmind in Guardians of the Galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Ant-Man 3 star confirms a mind-blowing MCU cameo is really happening

There has been a lot of talk in recent months about the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel bringing back the Ant-Man franchise’s core cast of characters, but it’s also set to feature Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in a major capacity — making its place within Marvel Studios’ mysterious Phase Four plans that much more intriguing.
MOVIES
theloadout.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Guardian collectible locations

Guardian Collectibles are one of the many items you can hunt down in Guardians of the Galaxy. These can be picked up off the ground across the game’s 16 chapters, and they offer a backstory on each of the Guardians, detailing their history, moments from their tortured pasts, or information about the place they call home.
VIDEO GAMES

