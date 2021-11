N a recent Chronicle Review essay, Ronald J. Daniels, president of the Johns Hopkins University, describes legacy admissions as a zero-sum game that privileges applicants who already have an advantage in life at the expense of those who don’t. President Daniels, like the recent #LeaveYourLegacy campaign, calls on top colleges to commit to ending the practice. But that effort is misguided. Legacy admissions are bad from a public-relations perspective, but ending them would do almost nothing to improve socioeconomic diversity at these institutions or increase lower-income students’ likelihood of being admitted.

