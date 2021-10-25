CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ByteDance lays off Ohayoo employees following CCP gaming crackdown

By Aaron Astle
pocketgamer.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent downsizing by TikTok outfit ByteDance has sent tremors through China’s gaming community. Previously an aggressive acquirer of companies and hirer, ByteDance is said to have dismissed many junior employees from casual and hypercasual developer Ohayoo. The studio was created in 2018 with the aim of capturing users of...

www.pocketgamer.biz

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Fortnite to Shut Down in China as Beijing Intensifies Video Game Crackdown

The Chinese version of Fortnite, "Fortress Night," will shut down on Nov. 15. Fortress Night was launched in 2018 through a partnership between Epic Games and Tencent. China, already known for its tight grip over video games, introduced even more stringent controls earlier this year. Fortnite is calling it quits...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

European mobile games companies generate almost $2 billion in Q3 2021

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the global mobile games sector using App Annie’s Game IQ analytics. While the global mobile games market is growing in every region, Europe remains a world leader in development and publishing.
VIDEO GAMES
SamMobile

Samsung lays out its game plan for crushing the smartphone market

Samsung has had a pretty good year. The company confirmed today that it has posted record quarterly revenue and profits in Q3 2021. Its revenue and profits are up 10% and 26% respectively compared to the same period last year. The profit is actually the second-highest ever in the history of Samsung.
CELL PHONES
dvrplayground.com

VR Game Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue | Survios, Vertigo Games, CCP Games, MAD Virtual Reality Studio

The global research report on the VR Game market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. In addition, research report offers the historic data for year 2018 and 2019 and also provides the forecast data from year 2020 to 2028 which is based on revenue (USD Million). The report consists present as well as future data for the period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise. The study analyzed the market in terms of revenue (Million USD). The research report covers the detailed analysis of primary and secondary data. It also analyzes various industrial dynamics which include: drivers, restraints, current trends and opportunities impacting on market. Further, report offering the market share, leading segments, geographical analysis, major key players along with major collaborations, merger & acquisitions with their trending innovation and business policies.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
pocketgamer.biz

Outfit7 relocates head office to Limassol

Cyprus-based mobile game developer Outfit7 has revealed that it has relocated to new offices in downtown Limassol. Revealed at the firm’s exclusive partner event, Outfit7 Cyprus: Game On, the relocation is to support expansion. The new studio is expected to scale within the coming months, with multiple open positions available.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Why Mamboo Games is making the leap from hypercasual to hybrid-casual

Mamboo Games (part of MY.GAMES) is a hypercasual and hybrid-casual games publisher and game developer, based in Minsk, Belarus. The company employes 35 people and its portfolio includes more than 30 titles. In 2020, Mamboo Games started out as a hypercasual game publisher, and has now expanded its portfolio with...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Behind the scenes of Sumo's $8.3 million acquisition of Auroch Digital

It's near-impossible to go a week without a company either being acquired, sold or split apart in the games industry. The conversation and decision-making that leads to an acquisition being made is one that doesn't take place simply overnight. It's one that requires numerous pieces to be placed accordingly before...
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Epic Games retracts a policy that granted extra days off to employees

The 40-hour, five-day work week is something of a de facto standard for a lot of office jobs, but the COVID-19 pandemic shifted a lot of business’ thinking on how to operate safely. One such adjustment was made by Fortnite developer Epic Games, which had granted its employees every other Friday off. Recently, however, the studio decided to rescind this policy, claiming that “many people were not benefiting from this policy equally” and that the measure was always meant to be temporary.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccp#Bytedance#Casual Games#Console Games#Gaming#Tiktok#Nuverse#Chinese#Mobile Legends
gamesindustry.biz

Report: ByteDance lays off dozens at publisher Ohayoo

TikTok owner ByteDance has reportedly laid off dozens of employees at its casual game publishing arm, Ohayoo. According to the South China Morning Post, it's particularly junior level employees who were targeted. It's unclear how many people were made redundant exactly. A source who talked to the newspaper said that...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Activision Blizzard Fired 20 Employees Following Harassment Claims

(Reuters) -Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc said on Tuesday it had fired more than 20 employees following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the workplace, with 20 more individuals facing other forms of disciplinary action. The actions are based on an increase in number of reports ranging from years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pocketgamer.biz

Roblox servers are back online following three-day outage

On Thursday, 28 October 2021, around 7PM ET Roblox went offline and didn't return until Sunday. Given that it has 40 million daily users, this was a long three days for many people. There were few updates during the outage but around 4PM ET on Sunday, a tweet stated that...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Country
China
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pocketgamer.biz

Diablo Immortal closed beta now playable in Canada and Australia

Following its closed alpha earlier in 2021, Diablo Immortal now begins its closed beta. Developed by Blizzard and NetEase, Diablo Immortal's closed beta is only available on Android and in select regions - currently Canada and Australia. This is Canada’s first hands-on experience with the game. Those who are invited...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

The Play-to-Earn evolution

Jeff Sue is GM Americas at Mintegral. Today the gaming market represents a $176 billion industry, with the potential to reach $398 billion by 2026. We can distribute the gaming market in a few segments; console/PC, and mobile. But it was not always like that, we have come a long...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy