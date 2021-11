American politics are at the forefront of everyday life like never before. In a time that has perhaps never been more polarizing, there is an increasing need for students to engage in a deeper study and discussion of American politics to better understand it and be better citizens as well. Christendom’s political science and economics department is taking an active role in that mission through the creation of the Tocqueville Forum — a new resource for students to be able to think critically about important issues confronting Catholics in America today.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO